Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, achieving a remarkable milestone of 20 consecutive quarters of profit growth – a feat unmatched by any other bank in the UAE over the same period. The Bank reported a net profit before tax of AED 1.862 billion, representing a 16.7% increase compared to the same half last year.

CBD’s strong growth was further underscored by its total assets surpassing AED 150 billion for the first time in its history, reflecting sustained momentum and strategic execution. This performance has been driven by solid customer engagement, robust lending activity, and broad-based economic expansion supported by public sector investments and population growth.

“Delivering 20 consecutive quarters of net profit growth whilst growing the balance sheet to exceed AED 150 billion are significant milestones for CBD,” said Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer. “Our consistent performance over the past five years, despite global headwinds such as the pandemic, volatile interest rates and supply chain disruptions, demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our continued commitment to customers. We are pleased with the latest performance which is a testament to our disciplined growth and market leadership. We remain focused on delivering on our strategic targets for 2025 and beyond.”

CBD’s transformation agenda continues to deliver results. The Bank recorded its highest SME Net Promoter Score in over three years for H1 2025, following enhancements to onboarding and service delivery.

At the same time, CBD’s leadership in innovation was recognised through multiple industry awards, including Best Digitisation Initiatives, Best Mobile Banking Services, and Best Technological Innovation in Financial Services, affirming its digital-by-design ethos.

The Bank also supported national initiatives such as Aani payments and the ‘Xport Xponential’ programme by Etihad Credit Insurance, reinforcing its alignment with the UAE’s vision for financial innovation and inclusion.

Now in its sixth decade, CBD continues to deliver top-quartile returns, with a return on equity of 22.6%, a cost-to-income ratio of 26.5%, and improved asset quality. With a robust capital base and a clear digital-first strategy, CBD is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and back the nation’s ambition.

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals including the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever-increasing customer and correspondent base. Today, CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

