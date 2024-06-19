Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 152%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 23rd June 2024 and the maturity date is 22nd December 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.04% compared to 6.01% of the previous issue on 26th May 2024.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.037%, with the lowest accepted price being 96.937%.

This is issue No. 2022 (ISIN BH00011426L1) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.