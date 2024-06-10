Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 119%.

Subscriptions worth BD 51.120 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 12th June 2024 and matures on 11th September 2024, is 5.92% equivalent to the previous issue on 15th May 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.278 (BH0009230317) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.