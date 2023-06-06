Manama, Bahrain - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 338%.

Subscriptions worth BD 87.825 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 8th June 2023 and matures on 7th December 2023, is 6.05% equivalent to the previous issue on 4th May 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.214 (BH0001SU8440) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.