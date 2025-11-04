Manama, Bahrain – HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), participated in a panel discussion titled “Attracting Global Innovation: Digital Finance and Progressive Regulation” at the Gateway Gulf Forum 2025, hosted by Economic Development Board (EDB) in Bahrain. Joined by Mr. Martin Gilbert, Chairman of global fintech firm Revolut, HE emphasized how digital transformation continues to reshape Bahrain’s financial services landscape by unlocking new growth opportunities and creating high-value jobs.

In addition, HE reflected on the important role of the financial services sector in the Kingdom, as the largest contributor to GDP and the leading recipient of foreign direct investment, continuing to attract long-term capital while generating employment across the Kingdom.

HE also mentioned instant payments as a key example of how digitalization has driven the growth of Bahrain’s financial services sector, emphasizing that the Kingdom’s investment in the advanced payment infrastructure has positioned it among the global leaders in this field.

Moreover, HE highlighted CBB’s digitalization efforts in two key areas: enhancing payment infrastructure for faster, safer interbank payments and exploring Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) use cases that support Bahrain’s digital economy. HE also mentioned CBB’s commitment to developing its supervisory technology (SupTech), enhancing efficiency, transparency, and resilience.

Finally, HE reaffirmed CBB’s role in balancing between innovation and financial stability and its dual mandate to ensure growth while safeguarding the stability of the financial system.