Starting 4 February 2025

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain announces the date for booking appointments to purchase the second and final batch of the silver commemorative coin minted on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, marking 25 years of His Majesty's reign, starting Tuesday, 4 February 2025. The silver commemorative coin is available in a limited quantity of 1,000 coins. The price of the coin is BD125 and weighs 62.2 grams.

The front side of the silver commemorative coin features the portrait of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Silver Jubilee logo, while the reverse side features The Prosperous Al- Sakhir Palace.

It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Bahrain issued the commemorative coins using Ultra High Relief Technology for a three-dimensional (3-D) effect for the first time on both sides.

Furthermore, under the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, all proceeds from the sale of the coin will go to charitable organisations and funds, through the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF).

The coin can be purchased by booking an appointment through ‘Mawaeed’ National Appointment System app, noting that the booking service to purchase the coin will be available on the Central Bank of Bahrain’s Services page on “Mawaeed” app at 11 AM sharp starting Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

For collecting the coin on the selected appointment day, kindly visit the Central Bank of Bahrain located in the Diplomatic Area.