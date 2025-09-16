Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 115%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 18th September 2025, and the maturity date is 17th September 2026.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.96% compared to 5.04% of the previous issue on 21st August 2025.

The approximate average price for the issue was 95.224% with the lowest accepted price being 95.020%.

This is issue No. 132 (ISIN BH000GAS6485) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.