Manama, Bahrain – This week’s BD 100 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 206%.



The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 23rd November 2023 and the maturity date is 21st November 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.40% compared to 6.46 of the previous issue on 19th October 2023.

The approximate average price for the issue was 93.925% with the lowest accepted price being 93.877%.

This is issue No. 110 (ISIN BH000VV3X218) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.