Cairo, Catalyst Partners Middle East (CPME), the first Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) in the Egyptian market, listed on the Egyptian Exchange under CPME.CA, announced that its Board of Directors has, in principle, approved moving forward with the acquisition of a controlling stake, potentially all capital share of EIH Consulting S.A.E. and its subsidiaries.

This step comes as part of CPME’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the non-banking financial services sector, particularly in the precious metals segment and its financial services.

EIH Consulting is considered a leading player in the investment and trading of precious metals in Egypt. The company was among the first to launch “mngm”, a specialized digital platform enabling the trading of gold and silver for individual investors, institutions, and investment funds.

Pursuant to the Board’s decision, the Chairman or CEO of CPME, or their delegate, has been authorized to undertake all necessary procedures to initiate due diligence, finalize negotiations, and determine the final structure of the transaction, whether through a cash acquisition or a share swap. The outcomes of these negotiations will be presented to the Board for final approval.

The company has also appointed Gravition Financial Advisory as an independent financial advisor to conduct a fair value assessment of the target company, in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.

“This step aligns with the company’s strategy of investing in high-potential sectors capable of delivering sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” Maged Shawky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Catalyst Partners Middle East. He further emphasized that EIH Consulting represents a promising model that combines operational expertise with forward-looking vision, particularly in the precious metals sector, which is witnessing growing interest both locally and regionally.

Shawky added that CPME aims, through this potential transaction, to leverage its investment expertise and regional network to support expansion plans and foster innovation in financial products and services related to gold and precious metals, in line with evolving market dynamics.

“We at EIH Consulting look forward to benefiting from Catalyst Partners’ extensive investment expertise to support its future plans and accelerate expansion, noting that this step represents a pivotal milestone in its journey toward a new phase of growth,” stated Sameh El-Torgoman, Chairman and CEO of EIH Consulting.

The company confirmed that completion of the transaction remains subject to the outcome of ongoing negotiations, successful completion of due diligence, and obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.

About Catalyst Partners Middle East (CPME):

Catalyst Partners Middle East is the first SPAC in the Egyptian market. Its shares began trading on December 28, 2025, following its listing on the Egyptian Exchange on November 25, 2024.

About EIH Consulting:

Founded in 2019, EIH Consulting is an investment company focused on Egypt’s precious metals ecosystem. It targets investments across precious metals trading, logistics, digital products, market making for precious metals, gold-backed non-banking financial products, and hybrid investment solutions that combine gold with capital market instruments.