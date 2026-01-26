Dubai, UAE – One of India’s leading real estate developers, Casagrand, has officially broken ground on Casagrand HERMINA, a premium residential development that marks Casagrand’s eagerly awaited expansion into the Middle East.

Located on the rapidly transforming Dubai Islands and valued at AED 420M, Casagrand HERMINA blends coastal serenity with city living. A place where the calm of the sea meets the dynamism of Dubai, Casagrand HERMINA provides residents a lifestyle that balances retreat, tranquility, and connection. Dubai Islands is one of the fastest-growing areas in Dubai, recording a 156 per cent increase in transaction volumes in 2025, reflecting strong and rising demand for premium residential properties.

Casagrand HERMINA comprises 131 residences, with prices starting from AED 1.92 million and a 60/40 payment plan. Designed by Casagrand’s in-house architectural team, with experience delivering homes for over 55,000 families, the development brings together efficient layouts, practical design and a community-led ethos, offering considered living in one of Dubai’s most promising waterfront destinations. The project is also ideally positioned for buyers seeking a second home in Dubai, offering a premium lifestyle, long-term residency options, and attractive investment potential in a growing market.

Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director, Casagrand, said: “The groundbreaking of Casagrand HERMINA marks a defining moment for us and the first milestone of our journey in the UAE. This expansion reflects not only our growth strategy, but our confidence in bringing a level of design, quality and delivery that exceeds global benchmarks.

“Casagrand HERMINA represents what we stand for: thoughtful planning, liveable design and trust built over time. For over two decades, families have entrusted us with one of the most important decisions of their lives and we look forward to carrying that responsibility forward for generations to come in the UAE.”

Designed to reflect a forward-looking approach to seaside living, the project features open-water views and sweeping vistas across the Dubai and Sharjah skylines. Signature double-height balconies frame panoramic views of the waterfront, Burj Khalifa and the Creek, bringing light, openness and a seamless connection between city and sea.

Luthfullah K, Director, Dubai, Casagrand, said: “Casagrand HERMINA reflects our long-term commitment to the UAE and our confidence in its evolving residential landscape. Located in a destination that mirrors both our ambition and values, this development builds on our global experience and sets the foundation for what we plan to deliver in the market. With construction now underway and completion on track for Q2 2028, Casagrand HERMINA is only the beginning.”

Founded in 2003, Casagrand brings over 22 years of excellence and a portfolio of 160+ residential ongoing & completed projects across India to the UAE. Renowned for its disciplined approach to planning, execution and delivery, the developer enters the Dubai market with a proven track record that distinguishes it from new and emerging players.

Casagrand remains focused on long-term growth in the UAE and is actively evaluating land parcels across major masterplans and emerging communities. Over the next three years, the developer plans to deliver more than 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use developments that continue to showcase Casagrand’s design intelligence, build quality and modern, lifestyle-led approach to urban living.

About Casagrand

Founded in 2003, Casagrand is one of the leading real estate developers in India. We offer a wide range of properties, from apartments to independent villas, all equipped with lifestyle amenities. Our projects cover luxury, mid-range, and affordable categories, meeting the needs of different customers. Beyond Chennai, we’ve expanded into other major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Pune. Our international sales are driven by our office in Dubai. We focus on delivering quality homes with committed completion timelines. Our emphasis on research and delivery of a seamless living experience over the last two decades ensures customer satisfaction. We have also launched ventures in commercial real estate and industrial projects. With over 22 years of excellence, 160+ projects, 53+ million square feet of living space, and 55,000+ customers, Casagrand remains dedicated to building homes that inspire.

