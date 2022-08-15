Dubai, United Arab Emirates:​​ Cartlow, the leading reverse logistics platform in the region, has announced its acquisition of Melltoo, the trusted classified platform for second-hand items, which was founded in 2014 by Sharene Lee and Morrad Irsane.

In line with the acquisition, Melltoo customers will be automatically redirected to Cartlow’s platform, where they can shop or sell their pre-loved and never-used items. This takeover will enable Melltoo customers with 30+ categories and over 500K products, as well as the benefit of unique value propositions such as; free delivery, 10-day return policy, and 12 months warranty.

This acquisition will allow Cartlow to further dominate the global reverse logistics market, which is projected to reach 958 billion in 2028. Cartlow will continue to enable businesses in the region with its cloud base technology offering SaaS services to major players within the reverse logistics ecosystem paving the way to the circular economy through its sustainable practices.

Mohammed Sleiman, the Founder and CEO of Cartlow, comments, “More than 2 Million products have been sold on our platform since we launched with a ground-breaking contribution of saving more than 6 million kg of e-waste and 36 million kg of carbon emissions. We are thrilled with our latest acquisition of Melltoo, further allowing consumers to transact on our platform in the region. Through Cartlow's platform, Mellto customers will be enabled with a wide range of products and a more convenient way to shop and sell preloved products.”

Morrad Irsane, CEO of Melltoo, comments, ‘’We have built a great product with Melltoo, and I am excited to join forces with Cartlow to uplift the re-commerce industry in the region. Partnering with Mohammed in his vision and execution was a no-brainer for me.’’

Through its recommerce channel, Cartlow will continue its efforts to provide customers with amazing deals on products including; mobiles, tablets, laptop, home essentials and much more.

“We provide retailers, distributors and sellers with the tools and technology to ensure an easy and convenient shopping experience for our customers” stated Mohammed Sleiman, adding “Our mission at Cartlow is always to provide the best-in-class experience to our customers within the re-commerce and reverse logistics landscape.”

About Cartlow:

Cartlow is the leading reverse logistics platform in the region. Cartlow began as a Re-Commerce platform which then grew to become the leading cloud based technology platform in UAE and KSA, offering SaaS services to major players within the reverse logistics ecosystem. Cartlow has significantly impacted the reverse logistics ecosystem by enabling major retailers and brands with various programs including; returns management, warranty management, buy-back and trade-ins driven by its technology. In addition, Cartlow’s re-commerce platform for consumers and businesses provides unbeatable prices on a range of products assuring the highest quality standards.