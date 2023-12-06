Carter Hones Associates, a leading project and cost consultancy, has announced the opening of its newest office in Abu Dhabi. This strategic expansion is testament to the company's commitment to better serve clients in the capital and surrounding areas and to enhance delivery of all services across a range of projects.

The new office, located in the heart of the city on Hamdan Street will serve as a hub for Carter Hones Associates to connect with local clients, collaborate with industry partners on the ground and oversee significant projects in the emirate. This expansion aligns with the company's vision of delivering success and building long-lasting relationships in every market it operates in.

Craig Carter, Managing Director stated, "We are excited to establish a stronger physical presence in Abu Dhabi. This new office will enable us to be more responsive to the unique needs of our clients in this market and provide them with the high-quality services they expect from Carter Hones Associates. A dedicated team of experienced professionals from both the project and cost consultancy businesses will be based in the new office."

Carter Hones Associates has a proven track record of delivering value across a variety of projects in the region and the expansion into Abu Dhabi reflects the company's confidence in the local market and its dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships with local clients and stakeholders.

