Dubai, UAE: CARS24, one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce platforms for pre-owned cars has made cars more affordable for all income categories in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan. Consumers in the UAE can drive home a top-of-the-range car across categories during the holy month by paying up to AED20,000 lesser than the originally listed price. Furthermore, consumers will also be provided with free insurance, free registration, and with all the requisite documents in place, they will also be extended support with finance through leading banks.

Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region for Cars24, the leading online platform for pre-owned vehicles, stated that “This is our way to thank our consumers in the UAE and we strongly believe in giving back to society. Consumers in the UAE have bestowed trust in us right from the day that we entered UAE. They were also receptive to our business model which required them to buy cars online from our portal today we have sold close to 5000 cars and 100% of them were sold online. Today we want to thank our customers in the UAE for making us one of the top pre-owned cars platforms in the UAE. We would like to wish all our customers a blessed Ramadan and urge them to avail this unique opportunity where they can buy a car from our platform with such a reduced price point”.

All vehicles on the CARS24 platform undergo a 150+ points inspection check and are refurbished thoroughly. Furthermore, these cars are put through a stringent RTA test before being listed online. Every car bought from CARS24 comes with a 7 days return policy and 2 years warranty.

Furthermore, CARS24’s mega refurbishment lab (MRL) in UAE would roll out close to 20000+ cars in a year. The lab will run round the clock to ensure that each vehicle undergoes a stringent 150-point quality check prior to listing the cars on its eCommerce platform. This MRL at Jebel Ali has 70 bays, 5 high-end Italian paint booths, and has the capacity to roll out close to 1500 cars a month. This leased 1,000,000 sq. ft. facility with a total contract value in excess of AED40 million, is one of Dubai’s largest-ever leasing deals on record.

With a company value of close to US$3.3 billion, CARS24 is revolutionizing the way pre-owned cars are bought in the UAE. Through its next-generation, e-commerce platform for used cars and its new MRL, the company aims to continue its expansion plans in the region. Founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal, and Jangid, Cars24 became a unicorn in 2020 in a $200 million funding round led by DST Global.

ABOUT CARS24:

Founded in 2015, CARS24 is the leading global e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles with a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia. With a consumer first approach, CARS24’s mission is to transform the used car industry by taking the entire journey of searching, buying, selling, and financing online. Leveraging the latest technology advances, CARS24 has set up multiple state-of-the-art Mega Refurbishment Labs; creating new industry benchmarks for high quality used cars.

