Customers can choose from a variety of sustainable options including the new reusable bags designed in partnership with Emirates Nature-World Wildlife Fund

Over 4 million reusable bags have been sold at Carrefour since 2019 as it acts against excessive plastic consumption

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, will offer a sustainable alternative to plastic bags in response to the new government policy banning the use of single-use plastic. The leading retailer will provide plant-based bags made of starch to eliminate plastic from its checkout counters altogether.

The new starch bags will be available for 25 fils at Carrefour stores across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from June 1 and in Dubai as of July 1. Taking less than six months to fully decompose, the benefits of these sustainable alternatives far outweigh plastic bags, which cost more as per government guidelines yet take several hundred years to break down.

Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Of all the plastic ever made, half has been produced in the last 15 years, which is why we were the first UAE retailer to introduce reusable bags back in 2007. We have come a long way since then and, since 2019, we have sold 4 million reusable bags at Carrefour stores across the UAE. With the implementation of the new policies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it is our duty to ensure customers have the most convenient, cost-efficient options. The starch bag, which costs only 25 fils, is an industry first in this region and we are confident that it will be widely implemented by more retailers in the future. We fully embrace the new government direction, which bans single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi. Through constant innovation and close collaboration with our government and partners, we can continue to deliver the best shopping experience for our customers.”

Customers at Carrefour can also find reusable bags made using paper, woven, juco, and canvas materials, which are equivalent to five regular bags and can carry many more items. The brand hopes to incentivise responsible shopping habits through its loyalty program by offering bonus SHARE points for purchases of new reusable bags. Any plastic woven bag bought at Carrefour comes with a lifetime guarantee to mitigate excessive plastic consumption and protect the environment.

To provide more choices and raise awareness about responsible shopping, Carrefour has partnered with the leading conservation organisation – Emirates Nature-WWF – to design three limited-edition reusable bags priced at only AED 11.50. Every bag features an illustration of a threatened marine species in the UAE, highlighting indo-pacific bottlenose dolphins, Arabian humpback whales and green turtles that can all be found in local waters. Scanning the attached QR code takes customers to an online learning resource that provides facts about each animal to increase awareness about the effects of single-use plastic on UAE wildlife.

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

