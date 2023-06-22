Cairo, Egypt: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to food safety, consistently extending and building on its efforts to adhere to the highest quality control standards and procedures that are dedicated to its extensive range of fresh and frozen food products, available across its 63 stores in Egypt.



Driven by its relentless support for and empowerment of local farmers and suppliers, Carrefour continues to foster a sustainable supply chain to maintain robust food safety practices right from the source – in line with the government’s key priorities. As part of its commitment to excellence, Carrefour constantly seeks to improve routine testing programmes for fresh food, consumer goods and hygiene standards, ensuring regular testing through third-party accredited labs, while performing up to 30,000 lab analyses per year alongside 1,000 external store audits and 800 supplier audits annually.



Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Carrefour Egypt at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented on the brand’s vision to provide the highest food safety standards, stating: “At Carrefour, we strongly believe in our role and responsibility towards setting and implementing food safety best practices to ensure the well-being of our customers. As such, we recognise that the health and satisfaction of our customers rely on the diligent attention we pay to every aspect of our operations. We are, and will remain, committed to adopting coherent strategies that ensure the proper handling, storage, processing, and distribution of food products, an especially critical concept when dealing with food that spoils easily, such as raw meat and seafood, fresh fruit, and dairy.”



In order to ensure safe shipping practices, the brand partners with reputable suppliers and well-established logistics services to deliver the freshest and best-preserved products to their customers. Temperature controls and effective tracking systems are imperative in reducing the risk of contamination and ensuring that customers receive fresh and safe products.



As an integral part of prioritising in-store food safety and freshness, once food reaches a store, proper storage and display become crucial. Carrefour offers well-maintained refrigeration systems, regularly monitors temperature controls, and enforces proper rotation of perishable items to minimise the risk of bacterial growth.



As a leading regional retailer, Carrefour is keen to raise awareness about the importance of food freshness. Food-waste reduction protocols are not only dedicated to preserving the environment, but they can also go a long way when it comes to gaining customer loyalty and trust.

