The leading retailer has also partnered with young Emirati talent, Abdallah Shamsi, to compose a song celebrating Carrefour’s legacy

Dubai, UAE: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has announced discounts of up to 70 per cent off across numerous categories from 27 September to 10 October in celebration of its 28th anniversary. Completing almost three decades of operations in the country, Carrefour continues to stay true to its commitment towards providing superior quality products that offer the best value for money to everyone.

Carrefour’s anniversary discounts can be found across its finest selection of products within numerous categories, including fresh fruits and vegetables, personal care, electronics, homecare, baby care, and much more. Customers can look forward to exclusive daily surprise deals, great offers, as well as unbeatable category and brand discounts.

Commenting on the 28th anniversary, Bertrand Loumaye, Country Manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “Twenty-eight years ago, we introduced Carrefour in the UAE with the goal of creating enriching shopping experiences. Fast forward to the present day, we are proud to have established an ecosystem of loyal customers and partners that consider Carrefour as a trusted retailer.”

“We happily welcome over 250 thousand customers to our stores daily, across the country. This serves as a testament to our dedication to delivering an extensive range of products that cater to their various needs and lifestyles. Carrefour’s 28th anniversary symbolises more than just a milestone; it reaffirms our commitment to give back to the foundations of our success — our communities, partners, colleagues and, most importantly, our customers,” he added.

The retailer has also partnered with young Emirati talent, Abdallah Shamsi, to compose a song that pays tribute to Carrefour’s storied legacy in the UAE. The song will be played across Carrefour stores in the UAE and is a reflection of Carrefour’s localisation efforts and dedication to supporting young talent.

To benefit from Carrefour’s anniversary celebrations, customers can visit the stores or carrefouruae.com to find out more.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

