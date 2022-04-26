Carrefour set to surprise customers with special rewards and competitions.

Manama, Bahrain: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has revealed the theme of its 2022 Eid Campaign, “It’s Eid, Let’s Celebrate.” Between April 27 – May 3, the brand will be offering discounts of up to 50 per cent to make Eid Al Fitr more affordable with diverse offers available in stores and on the Carrefour App.

The week-long mega sale will see promotions across all categories ranging from fruits and vegetables of the best local assortments, festive desserts, dates and nuts, to toys, kitchenware, and technology.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “Eid is a joyous occasion for communities all over the Kingdom of Bahrain and retailers can expect a surge in sales as customers shop for gatherings, feasts and more. By offering customers fantastic value on their favourite products, we are making it easier for them to spend more time celebrating with their family and, in turn, creating great moments for them every day.”

Special rewards and competitions at Carrefour will make Eid Al Fitr even more memorable. On the MAF Carrefour App, customers who spend over 20 BD online will have the opportunity to win 100 BD as part of Carrefour’s raffle draw. What’s more, for MyCLUB members, there will be weekly discounts of 10 per cent on various categories, along with instant discounts on leaflet items.

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim.The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

