

Dubai, UAE: Carfax Education, the UAE based global education group, has announced a free programme to help year 12 students with applications to the prestigious UK institutions, Oxford University and Cambridge University. The two live 60 minute webinars will take place on 8th and 9th March and every student who attends will also have access to a free 30 minute private session with one of Carfax Education’s expert Oxbridge Consultants.

The aim of the sessions is to demystify the Oxbridge application process and give prospective applicants valuable insight from Carfax’s highly skilled team of Oxbridge Consultants and graduates.

Expert consultants, including Oxbridge alumni, will give students the insight they need to make their applications stand out and show them exactly how to prepare for the famous Oxbridge interview. Students will have the chance to ask questions and will also have access to more personalised support in a free 30 minute consultation.

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said: “Oxford and Cambridge are two of the most prestigious universities, not just in the UK, but the world. It’s no secret that places are notoriously competitive, so we wanted to offer our support to talented UAE students to give them the best chance of success.

“More and more, students are outperforming in exams, which means young people need a strong, well-rounded application, to stand out and be seen.

“Our team of experts, which includes Oxbridge alumni, has vast experience supporting students with applications and guiding them through the process, with a highly successful track record. Our support is shown to give prospective applicants twice as much chance of success, compared to the UK national average.”

The free series of webinars will start from Tuesday 8th March and will cover:

Discover the Oxbridge Application Process - Tuesday 8th March 2022 - 7pm UAE time

- Tuesday 8th March 2022 - 7pm UAE time Subject Specific Case Studies with our Oxbridge Alumni Tutors – Wednesday 9th March – 7pm UAE time

This programme is recommended for students who have achieved at least five 8s and 9s at GCSE or equivalent.

For more information and to register your place for free, visit https://www.carfax-education.ae/oxbridge-preparation-programme