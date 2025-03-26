Grocery orders increased by 25% around Iftar and 70% around Suhoor

Careem Pay saw a 10% rise in transfers to India, and one customer sent 46 separate transfers to Pakistan throughout the month

The highest single saving on Careem DineOut was AED 6,760 at the Terrace Iftar at JW Marriott Marquis

The busiest time for Careem Rides in the UAE was around 3:00 pm during Ramadan

Dubai, UAE: Careem reports key customer trends across the Everything App during the Holy Month of Ramadan, highlighting shifts in grocery delivery, food ordering, donations, rides, cross-border payments, and dining out.

Careem Food saw a surge in demand, with order volumes rising by 36% during Suhoor hours in March compared to February. The most frequently ordered Suhoor items were The Big Feast from McDonald’s and Plain Paratha from Punjab Flower Restaurant. For Iftar, top choices included the 8-piece Wings Meal from Wingstop in Dubai and Special Haleem from Ritaj Restaurant in Abu Dhabi.

The largest single Careem Food order in Dubai was valued at over AED 2,460 for 10 items from Café Bateel, while the most expensive order in Abu Dhabi reached AED 1,410 for 12 items from Behrouz Biryani.

Careem’s in-app donations service, Right Click, saw a 240% spike in total donations to local NGOs and charities across the UAE, KSA, and Jordan throughout the Holy Month compared to February.

Careem Pay, the digital payments and remittance service within Careem, recorded a 6% increase in international transfers during Ramadan, led by a 10% growth in transfers to India. Several customers reached the monthly transfer cap of AED 450,000 via the India corridor, likely due to increased gifting and donations during the month. One customer sent 46 separate transfers to Pakistan during Ramadan, and Pakistan saw the largest month-on-month increase in transfer volumes.

Careem DineOut, the in-app dining discovery and booking service, was a popular choice for Iftar and Suhoor bookings this year. The most booked venues in Dubai included QD’s lounge and restaurant at Dubai Creek Resort, Lulu & The Beanstalk in DIFC, and Wagamama at Dubai Hills Mall, while diners in Abu Dhabi favoured Tuk Tuk Restaurant in Khalifa City, Pho 7, and The Irish Vickers.

The highest single saving recorded on Careem DineOut during Ramadan was AED 6,760 on a booking valued at over AED 27,000 at the Terrace Iftar at JW Marriott Marquis. One customer booked through Careem DineOut 31 times during the month, making them the most active foodie of Ramadan. Another used the service just three times and still saved over AED 4,650 - highlighting the exceptional value Careem DineOut offers customers in the UAE.

Careem Groceries also saw increased activity during the Holy Month, with orders placed around Iftar (5–6 pm) rising by 25%, and Suhoor (4 am) orders surging by 70%. Overall grocery order volumes rose 8% in March compared to February, with the evening peak shifting from 7–8 pm pre-Ramadan to 4–5 pm during.

The largest single grocery order in Dubai was valued at over AED 2,800 for 60 items, while the biggest order in Abu Dhabi exceeded AED 1,400 for 42 items. Bananas, bottled water, cucumbers, and blueberries were among the most frequently ordered items during Ramadan. The fastest grocery delivery in Dubai was completed in just 1.5 minutes to Al Safa Park Complex, with Abu Dhabi close behind at 2 minutes to Najmat Tower on Al Reem Island.

Careem Rides saw that the busiest time in the UAE during Ramadan was around 3:00 pm, likely due to shorter office hours and customers booking their preferred car types for their daily commutes. Popular destinations in Dubai included Business Bay, Dubai Mall, and The Palm, while in Abu Dhabi, popular spots included Downtown and Hudariyat.

