Amman, Jordan: Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything app, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Office Rides in Amman with office employees in mind. This innovative offering aims to make office employees' daily commutes even more convenient, by bringing everyday reliable commutes to and from their offices with pre-defined pick-up and drop-off locations. Bundled office trip fares are fixed, bringing almost 15% in savings and not impacted by peak hour availability or pricing fluctuations, and start from JOD 26 for 20 rides with a validity of 45 days from the date of purchase.

Today, Careem Office Rides is available to and from specified locations across Amman, with plans to expand to more office locations across the capital. The new offering is designed for employees' peace of mind for their everyday office commutes while enjoying the same reliability and convenience customers are used to from Careem’s ride-hailing service.

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager of Careem Rides in Jordan, UAE, Kuwait and Morocco, said, "We are excited to introduce Office Rides in Amman, which is a testament to our commitment to understanding market needs and delivering locally tailored solutions. Employees who choose the new service, will now be able to commute affordably and reliably to and from their offices, while enjoying the same level of convenience they have always come to expect from Careem Rides.”

This announcement comes as part of Careem Rides’ ongoing efforts to continuously innovate, and bring to customers a wide portfolio of locally catered commuting options for different use cases and needs. Employees can now use the new service, as an alternative to hailing a ride on the road or stressing about finding a parking spot during busy morning hours. Instead, they can get a ride with the push of a button and spend more time with their families and loved ones.

Since launching in Jordan in 2015, Careem’s ride-hailing service is available today in Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa. Customers can today choose from a range of ride types currently available depending on their commuting needs, which range from Economy, Taxi, Hourly Rental, and the Wadi Rum option. Careem Rides is the everyday choice for reliable, convenient and stress-free commutes in cities around the Kingdom, creating flexible economic opportunities for Captains, and facilitating millions of rides in and around cities for customers.

How to use Office Rides:

Launch the Careem Everything App. Choose the “Office Rides” option from the main menu. Search and confirm the location of your office. Search and confirm your home location. Confirm the package details and make the purchase. Yalla! You are ready to start using Office Rides!

