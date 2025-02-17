Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything App, is available this year in AlUla, as part of a strategic partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) for the third season in a row.

Visitors to this magnificent destination can rely on Careem Rides for convenient and stress-free transportation from the moment they arrive at the airport, with easy pick-up from designated locations. Customers can book trips upon arrival or use the "Schedule a Ride" feature to arrange a ride in advance and have a Careem Captain waiting at the airport at the agreed time.

Wael Ibrahim, General Manager Careem Rides in Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Bahrain, “We are excited to bring Careem Rides reliable commutes to AlUla for the third season in a row, which is part of our ongoing partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla. This collaboration highlights our ongoing commitment to facilitate reliable ride-hailing solutions to customers across the Kingdom for their everyday commutes, and to also enable visitors to explore the cultural richness and natural beauty of AlUla with ease and convenience.”

As part of the on-going partnership, Careem Rides will provide convenient access to a variety of captivating destinations throughout AlUla which customers will be able to easily find under the “Attractions” section when booking their ride:

Hegra: Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra boasts remarkably well-preserved tombs carved into sandstone cliffs, offering a glimpse into the ancient Nabataean civilisation.

AlUla Old Town: Journey through time as you explore the labyrinthine alleys and traditional mud-brick architecture of this centuries-old settlement, a testament to AlUla's enduring history.

Elephant Rock: Marvel at this iconic natural rock formation, sculpted by wind and time to resemble an elephant, proof to the power of nature's artistry.

Maraya: Witness architectural brilliance at Maraya, the world's largest mirrored building, seamlessly blending into the desert landscape and hosting world-class performances.

AlJadidah Arts District: Experience the vibrant heart of modern AlUla at AlJadidah, a dynamic town center where traditional Saudi culture meets contemporary living.

Jabal Ikmah: Discover the "Open-Air Library" at Jabal Ikmah, an essential archaeological site featuring thousands of ancient inscriptions, offering invaluable insights into the region's past.

Dadan: An ancient city rediscovered in AlUla, was once the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan kingdoms over two millennia ago. This significant archaeological site features remarkable tombs carved into the red rock cliffs.



Careem's reliable service, including convenient features like ride scheduling, digital payments, and real-time trip tracking, ensures seamless travel throughout AlUla. This allows visitors to easily navigate between remarkable locations and other venues, maximising their experience of AlUla's unique offerings.

