Jordan is one of the UAE’s largest outbound remittance corridors, with the annual outbound flow averaging over $1 billion

Dubai, UAE: Careem Pay, the digital payments platform within the Careem app, expands its remittance service to Jordan, allowing UAE residents to send money directly to bank accounts in Jordan quickly and at competitive rates.

Careem Pay facilitates money transfers to some of the largest remittance corridors in the world, including India, Pakistan, the UK, Europe, the Philippines, Lebanon, and Egypt, providing a quick and simple way to support families, manage finances, or contribute to investments abroad.

The UAE is home to a large Jordanian expat population, making Jordan one of the top recipients of remittances from the UAE. In recent years, annual remittances from the UAE to Jordan have exceeded USD 1 billion.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: “Sending money home is one of the most meaningful things our customers do with Careem Pay. For many Jordanian expats, it’s about supporting loved ones, covering school fees, or helping parents with everyday expenses. We wanted to make that process simpler, faster, and more affordable.”

The launch comes in time for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha, when international money transfers from the UAE typically see a spike as people increase financial support to their families abroad for charitable purposes and Eid preparations.

To celebrate the launch, first-time remittance users enjoy zero fees on their first two transfers to Jordan. Repeat customers can send up to AED 25,000 per transaction, with a fixed AED 10 fee on all transfers. Careem Plus members benefit from even greater savings, with zero fees on transfers above AED 1,500 and reduced fees on smaller amounts.

Careem Pay’s transfers to Jordan are completed within 24 hours on average, offering a speed that rivals traditional exchange houses. The service supports transfers in Jordanian Dinars directly via bank transfer to any valid IBAN.

Careem Plus subscribers benefit from a wide range of exclusive perks across Careem services, including discounted rides, free delivery on food and groceries, and zero-fee remittance on eligible transfers.

To send money to Jordan or any of the other available corridors, download the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Send Money’ on the home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

