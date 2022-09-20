Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, partners with Tikety, an online events marketplace, to provide easy access to UAE events through the Careem Super App.

Tikety’s events marketplace is now available on the Careem app as a ‘Tickets & Passes’ tile, where customers can search for, purchase, and manage tickets and bookings for museums, tours, and other activities across the UAE. The service will also provide access to music and sports events, theater shows, and live entertainment over the upcoming months.

Founded in 2019, Tikety provides access to thousands of events catering to adults, children, and families, as well as popular entertainment venues, including Dubai Parks and Resorts, Ain Dubai, the world's biggest and tallest Ferris wheel, and The Museum of the Future. Residents and tourists alike can easily search for activities based on their preferences through the Careem app, be it a private helicopter ride, an Abu Dhabi city tour, or a day at a camel racing track. Customers can also use code FUN10 for a 10% discount on any number of purchases from the Tickets & Passes tile until the end of October.

Ali Sinai, Senior Director of Partnerships at Careem said, “We’re excited to partner with Tikety to provide our customers with access to one of the largest ticketing platforms in the UAE. Residents and tourists usually have to navigate multiple ticketing websites with fragmented prices and add-ons to book events and entertainment venues. Tikety solves this challenge by providing access to affordable, reliable tickets for multiple events in the UAE. Customers can now use the Careem app to find something fun to do in addition to getting around, ordering things, and managing their payments.”

Dana Lattof, CEO of Tikety said, “We are huge fans of Careem and when the opportunity arose to be part of their journey in making lives easier for their UAE customers, we jumped at it. We’ve worked hard to curate the very best events and attractions in the region and love helping our customer make memories they will cherish forever.”

Tikety is the latest partner to be added to the Careem Super App, which offers a platform for digital businesses to scale their services and expand their reach by tapping into the Careem brand, infrastructure, and network. Careem has partnered with Swapp to offer customers access to car rental services, and JustLife to offer home PCR testing and cleaning services. Careem Plus customers will benefit from exclusive discounts on tickets as the service grows in the upcoming months.

The Careem Super App offers over 12 services in the UAE including ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery, micro-mobility and payments.. To purchase a ticket to an event or activity in the UAE, customers can open or download Careem from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download, and tap the ‘Tickets & Passes’ tile.

