Riyadh - Careem, the region’s leading multi-service platform, signs an agreement with Hyundai MOBIS and the authorized Hyundai and Kia distributors in Saudi Arabia to provide up to 40% discount to ride-hailing Captains on after-sale services for one year. The offer applies to genuine car parts and maintenance services provided through the Hyundai MOBIS service network.

More than 75,000 Saudi nationals use the Careem app to earn flexibly and over 75% of Careem Captains in Saudi Arabia own their cars. Hyundai and KIA are among the top four most popular car brands owned by Careem Captains in Saudi Arabia.

Ghaith Al-Johani, General Manager for Careem Saudi Arabia, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Hyundai MOBIS to secure significant discounts on maintenance and genuine spare parts for Careem Captains. Our Captains work incredibly hard to provide a safe and comfortable ride for our customers and these discounted services will help them to reduce the amount they spend on maintenance with the popular models of cars used in the Kingdom.”

Mr. Min Soo On, Managing Director of Hyundai Mobis Parts Middle East, commented: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Careem and our authorized Hyundai and Kia distributors in Saudi Arabia to extend our products and services to Careem Captains. The safety of drivers, passengers, and vehicles is a top priority for us. We encourage Careem Captains to use the authorized service network for car parts and maintenance services. It is essential to have the car diagnosed by trained mechanics and with the right tools to ensure its safety and to improve its life expectancy.”

Careem offers Captains in Saudi Arabia 24-hour technical support, special discounts on car cleaning, and in-ride insurance coverage. In March 2022 Careem partnered with the Saudi Social Development Bank to provide SAR 1.1 billion ($293 million) in financing with low installments for 7,500 vehicles over a three year period, valued at SAR 150,000 per vehicle.

Careem launched in Saudi Arabia in 2013, commencing operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, and Khobar before expanding to reach 29 cities across the Kingdom. Careem has broadened the services it offers to customers in Saudi Arabia beyond ride-hailing, to also provide food delivery, city-to-city transportation, booking a Covid-19 vaccine, and PCR testing. To date, Careem Captains have completed over 250 million trips. In 2021, earnings for Captains in Saudi Arabia totaled over SAR 430 million ($115 million).