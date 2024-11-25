Flavors include Kunafa Pistachio, Lotus, and Peanut Butter

Dubai, UAE: Careem has teamed up with Dubai Bling star and Forever Rose founder, Ebraheem El Samadi, to launch his highly anticipated line of luxury chocolate bars exclusively on Careem Groceries starting Monday, 25 November, 2024.

Made from pure Belgian chocolate and free of palm or vegetable oils, these premium chocolate bars come in locally inspired flavors such as Kunafa Pistachio, Lotus, and Peanut Butter. With Careem’s ultra-fast delivery service, customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy these luxury treats in under 30 minutes from the comfort of their homes at any time of day through Careem Groceries.

Ebraheem El Samadi, founder of Forever Rose, commented: “These new chocolate bars are a celebration of quality and indulgence. I’m thrilled to partner with Careem to bring this unique product to life, ensuring everyone can experience the joy of Forever Rose’s creations in the quickest, most convenient way possible.

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “Partnering with Ebraheem El Samadi for this exclusive launch aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing unique, high-quality products to our customers. We’re excited to offer customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi the option to get whatever they want delivered right to their doorstep through Careem - be it the latest viral chocolate bar, your favorite meal, weekly groceries, or the newest Apple release.”

To purchase Forever Rose’s exclusive chocolate bars, download or open the Careem app and select the ‘Groceries’ icon from the app homescreen. Careem Plus members enjoy unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on grocery and food orders, instant discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, credit back on 10 rides every month, as well as discounts on home cleaning, laundry, and Careem Bike. Members save an average of AED 300 a month through their subscription, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

About Forever Rose

Forever Rose specialized in roses that last for many years without water or sunlight. Forever Rose is the first of its kind, and the world's first luxury rose brand. Founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom, Forever Rose began its artistry by making exclusive and custom arrangements for the royal family's palaces and castles of Europe. With high demand from the Middle Eastern market, the founder Ebraheem Al Samadi created a unique concept catered to the Middle East, offering various services from luxury gifting items such as chocolates, fragrances, and perfumes all included with the Forever Roses.

