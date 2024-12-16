Abu Dhabi, UAE: Careem expands its ultra-fast grocery delivery service to Abu Dhabi, adding to the ride-hailing, food delivery, and payments services already available in the city.

With an average delivery time of 20 minutes, Careem Groceries provides Abu Dhabi residents with fresh, high-quality essentials at unbeatable prices. Customers can expect the highest quality fruits and vegetables, premium meats, baked goods, and other essentials like school supplies, electronics, cleaning and household items, available in a few taps.

Chase Lario, VP of Groceries at Careem, commented: “We’re thrilled to bring Careem Groceries to Abu Dhabi. We’re now delivering the highest-quality daily items to your door in just minutes, at unbelievably competitive prices. The Everything App has landed in Abu Dhabi; and it’s a true one-stop solution for all your everyday needs.”

To celebrate the launch, Careem is offering Abu Dhabi customers 50% off their first five grocery orders using code GRAB50.

Careem Plus members enjoy exclusive perks, including up to AED 100 in monthly savings on groceries and unlimited free delivery. Members also benefit from unlimited free delivery on food orders, credit back on 10 rides every month, as well as discounts on Careem Bike.

Careem Plus members save an average of AED 300 a month, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.

Careem Groceries has delivered over 3.4 million orders in 2024, and has already delivered tens of thousands of orders since launching in Abu Dhabi.

To shop your weekly grocery essentials through Careem, open the Careem app and select Careem Groceries on the app home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.