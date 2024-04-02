Careem Pay offers international remittance to India and Pakistan, as well as bill payments for ADDC, Etisalat & Du, Techem, Sergas, and more.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, launches Careem Food and Careem Pay in Abu Dhabi, expanding the Careem Everything App further across the region.

Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can now order their favorite meals through Careem Food, with a comprehensive selection of fan favorites including Allo Beirut, P.F. Chang’s, Gazebo, Bait El Khetyar, Mosaic, % Arabica, and Pizza Di Rocco, along with fast food hotspots and local cafes. Customers ordering in for iftar and suhoor can enjoy up to 50% off their orders through the app. Careem Food optimizes the accuracy of food order delivery estimates by assigning Captains to orders based on their proximity to the restaurant and delivery location, and working with restaurants to ensure orders are dispatched on time. In 2022 and 2023, 95% of all Careem Food orders were delivered on time.

Careem Pay has also extended its range of fintech services in Abu Dhabi, now offering customers access to a number of payments services through its platform. Customers can pay their ADDC water and electricity bills as well as their prepaid, postpaid, and home internet bills from Etisalat and Du instantly through Careem Pay, with plans to add Darb and Hafilat bill payments to the platform in the coming weeks. Customers can also recharge their Salik accounts, and pay their Sergas and Techem bills all within a few taps. Careem Pay also offers instant international remittance to India and Pakistan, with plans to expand to the UK, Egypt, and the Philippines soon.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem, commented, “We’re thrilled to expand the Everything App in Abu Dhabi to simplify food and payments in the capital. Residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi have long enjoyed using Careem for rides, bike rentals, and convenient payments, and we’re excited to offer them an even more comprehensive experience through the app, enabling them to complete most of their daily tasks in one place”

Careem Food has expanded to become one of the region’s leading food delivery platforms, now active across the UAE, KSA, and Jordan with an extensive network of over 15,000 restaurants and flexible earning opportunities for thousands of delivery Captains. In 2023, Careem Food served over 1.4 million customers across the region.

Careem Pay enables customers and Captains to manage their money, settle bills, and make seamless transactions both within and beyond the app. Careem Pay provides international remittance services to Pakistan and India, as well as instant and automatic payments for a range of utility bills. The P2P (peer-to-peer) money transfer service uses phone numbers, QR codes, or personal payment links to facilitate instant domestic transfers, eliminating the need for IBAN or bank account numbers. Careem Pay’s One-Click Checkout feature simplifies online shopping experiences by linking to payment details saved on the Careem app.

