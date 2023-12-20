Strategically developed as an integral part of Hala’s ‘Captain Care’ pillar, Captain Club provides benefits that have a positive impact on Captains’ lives

Designed with four performance-based tiers, Captains enjoy access to more perks as they level up.

Dubai, UAE – Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, announces the launch of Captain Club, its unique loyalty program that provides Captains with exclusive offers and discounts. All 22,000 Hala Captains will be able to enjoy the benefits of the program, which has been curated after carefully considering their well-being and feedback.

The exclusive loyalty program was inaugurated at an official launch ceremony attended by franchise partners, key sponsors, captains, and the Hala team.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala commented, “At Hala, our Captains are at the heart of everything we do and we're excited to introduce our unique Hala Captain Club, marking a first-of-its-kind Captain loyalty program in the UAE. This initiative underlines our 'Captain Care' pillar, serving as a significant milestone and a valuable addition to our existing endeavours aimed at supporting our Captain community.

He added, "The program provides Captains access to long-term benefits through a unified, easily accessible platform, while also offering the option of scalability. Further reinforcing our commitment to enrich the lives of our Captains, we have collaborated with diverse external partners offering an array of advantages covering travel, education, medical services, retail, and more. We are also actively partnering with brands to expand and enhance offerings, ensuring an even greater experience for our Captains."

Captain Club is directly integrated into the existing app that Captains use for daily operations, guaranteeing easy accessibility and convenience. The program is structured across four performance-based tiers - Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze allowing Captains access to greater benefits and higher-value perks as they advance through the tiers.

Hala has partnered with several brands for the loyalty program to provide Captains with exclusive offers. This includes Makemytrip.com providing discounts on flights and hotels; Navitas Group and a prominent educational institution offering skill-based online and offline courses for Captains and their children; Aster Medical enabling Captains to avail discounts on medical tests and consultations; discounts on apparel from Max Fashion as well as discounts on food from over 10 restaurants that have been highlighted as favourites by the Captains. They can also enjoy special offers on electronics from Zam Zam Electronics.

In line with its commitment to Captain Care, Hala introduced the Careem Pay digital wallet for its fleet of Captains earlier this year, to support quick payments of tips and bonuses, among other benefits. The payment solution has now been adopted by over 21,968 Captains. Since the launch of Hala Home in 2022, the dedicated Captain Support Centre, Hala has trained over 7,667 Captains and conducted 130 workshops and team activities.

Hala currently manages 22,000 Captains on its platform with a fleet of 12,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors.

