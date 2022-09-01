Capital Investments group, a subsidiary of Capital Bank Group, the regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services in Jordan and DIFC, have announced that their net profits have increased in the first half of the current year by 45% reaching approximately $4 million. The Group’s combined revenues for the first six months exceeded $7.6 million and total assets under management went up to US$563 million representing a 32.2% increase.

Marwan Haddad, Capital Investments Group CEO has expressed his satisfaction in attaining the outstanding financial results despite the financial situation that the world experiences. He added that this positive experience has strengthened and enhanced Capital Investments leadership in providing investment banking services, from asset management and brokerage to corporate financial advisory.

Haddad confirmed that Capital Investments Group will continue to work throughout the second half of the year on expanding their services in regional markets to create new opportunities for financial services, through the Dubai International Finance Center and working as an External Asset Manager with select Swiss banking organizations.

Bashar Amad, CEO of Capital Investments – Jordan, highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop the digital services infrastructure to enhance the overall experience of clients. The company is currently offering two platforms: one for trading stocks, options, and ETEs, while the second provides clients with access to CFD trading.

Mr. Amad also added that the company started to offer its clients the ability to invest in mutual funds and bonds for small investors, directly through its digital applications.

Capital Investments was founded in Jordan in 2006, and asserted its presence throughout the Middle East, the company offers a variety of financial services in the Middle East and North Africa. However, the enriched history of the company dates to the year of 1995, the year that Capital Bank was founded. With the rapid expansion of the bank, an investment arm of the bank was required to serve the increasing needs of companies, governments, and individuals in the region.

Today, Capital Investments boasts a team of more than 40 experienced and highly specialized financial advisors and professionals spread throughout the MENA region, with offices in Jordan, the UAE, and Iraq. With a proven track record of successful transactions and unrivalled insights across all major local, regional, and international markets, Capital Investments continues to deliver unique, innovative financial solutions across all lines of business.

