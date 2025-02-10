Dubai, UAE – Capital Haus, a leading global financial concierge service, has announced its strategic acquisition of Grow Your Wealth, a specialist in investment advisory, retirement savings, and taxation services. This move strengthens Capital Haus’s position in the private wealth sector, bringing an additional $150 million in funds under management (FUM) and furthering its commitment to providing innovative, client-centric financial solutions.

With a strong presence across Australia, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates, Capital Haus is expanding into new territories and elevating its offerings for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, and corporate institutions. The acquisition is a significant milestone in the firm’s rapid growth trajectory, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in bespoke wealth management solutions.

The UAE, recognized as a global financial hub, has seen a surge in demand for sophisticated, high-touch wealth management solutions. This acquisition will allow Capital Haus to introduce new investment opportunities tailored to the region’s growing community of HNWIs and corporate clients. The integration of Grow Your Wealth’s services will also expand Capital Haus’s global investment menu, moving beyond traditional equities and bonds to diversified asset classes that align with regional and international investment trends.

“This acquisition marks a transformational step for Capital Haus as we scale our presence and capabilities in the UAE and beyond. The financial landscape is evolving, and clients are looking for more than just traditional investment models, they seek personalized financial strategies, direct market access, and a trusted partner to guide their wealth journey. With this expansion, we are positioned to provide UAE investors with unparalleled financial expertise, innovative investment opportunities, and a truly concierge-level wealth management experience,” said Brendan Gow, Co-Founder of Capital Haus.

The acquisition not only reinforces Capital Haus’s rapid expansion strategy but also signals its transformation from a boutique advisory firm into a leading global financial powerhouse. The company is on track to double its funds under management by mid-2025, surpassing initial growth projections and accelerating its presence in key financial markets.

As part of its strategic roadmap, Capital Haus is set to leverage technology and operational synergies to enhance client engagement, optimize financial solutions, and elevate the overall investment experience. With this latest acquisition, the firm is poised to introduce new financial structures and wealth management opportunities that cater specifically to UAE-based investors and global clients looking to access Middle Eastern markets.

About Capital Haus

Founded in 2021, Capital Haus is a global financial concierge service specializing in wealth management, corporate advisory, and funds management. With a presence in Australia, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland, the firm combines global expertise with local insight to provide bespoke financial solutions tailored to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate institutions.

Capital Haus takes a client-first approach, offering high-touch, concierge-style wealth management that extends beyond traditional financial advisory models. The firm is committed to precision, innovation, and financial empowerment, ensuring clients receive personalized strategies designed to optimize and preserve their wealth.

With a vision to become the most trusted partner for wealth creation and preservation globally, Capital Haus continues to expand its service offerings, leveraging cutting-edge technology, exclusive investment opportunities, and a hands-on approach to financial education.

For more information, visit https://capitalhaus.com.au/