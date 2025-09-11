Cairo – Capital for Securitization, a subsidiary of GB Capital for Financial Investments, announced the completion of six new securitization issuances in the first half of 2025, compared to four issuances during the same period last year, marking a 50% growth.

This milestone reflects the company’s growing leadership in the debt instruments and corporate financing market. It also comes as part of a series of successes, with the company reaching its 40th issuance since inception, with a total value of issuances exceeding EGP 70 billion over six years of operation in the Egyptian market.

Commenting on the results, Sherif Samir Tawadros, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Capital for Securitization, said:

“These exceptional results reflect our commitment to simplifying securitization processes and providing flexible financial solutions tailored to our partners’ needs across various sectors. We’ve built a solid business model backed by the strength and expertise of our team, which enables us to continue growing and delivering sustainable, high-quality performance.”

Tawadros highlighted the essential role of debt instruments – particularly securitization – in strengthening the financial position of non-banking financial institutions, ensuring compliance with capital adequacy requirements, and supporting growth and profitability plans. He also pointed to the high credit ratings awarded to the company’s issuances, which underscore the quality of the securitized portfolios and investor confidence in Capital for Securitization’s track record and credibility.

In a first-of-its-kind milestone for the Egyptian market, the company launched a social sustainability securitization bond worth EGP 3.806 billion. The bond received high credit ratings (P1/A-) from MERIS for all tranches, alongside an outstanding (SQS1 – Excellent) rating from Moody’s for alignment with the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA) Social Bond Principles, as well as a “High” rating – the top category for sustainability contribution.

Tawadros explained that the issuance is part of a three-year, EGP 13 billion bond program approved by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority, reflecting the company’s deep commitment to environmental and social responsibility and its ambition to lead the transition toward a more sustainable economy.

Sharif Abdelnour, CEO of GB Capital, added:

“We are targeting further issuances in the second half of the year while expanding our client base to include more leading corporates. At the same time, we are moving forward with alternative financing products, including Islamic Sukuk, while continuing our expansion in underwriting and promotion activities.”

The company’s issuances span a wide range of sectors, including microfinance, leasing, consumer finance, SME financing, real estate, and auto finance – highlighting its diverse client base and ability to provide innovative, flexible financing solutions that address the needs of different segments of the Egyptian economy.