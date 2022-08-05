VIENNA & SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Sharjah, the capital city of the Emirate of Sharjah, is actively developing the next level of intelligent traffic management capabilities together with Kapsch TrafficCom. The 1.5 million city Sharjah is the third-most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The new, centralized control system will help with providing improved traffic flow and shorter travel times to drivers across the majority of the city and increase the safety of citizens. Additionally, a state-of-the-art traffic control center will enable the city with the ability to manage traffic in a comprehensive and coordinated way directly across 48 key junctions all over the city.

The system will also further strengthen the city’s position as a “healthy city”, as improved traffic flow also means fewer emissions and higher quality of living for city residents, while also cutting down fuel costs for commuters.

“We at Kapsch TrafficCom are delighted to support Sharjah City in a project of this magnitude and are thankful for the excellent cooperation with the team in the traffic engineering department of SRTA. The technology will optimize the city's traffic for the benefit of residents’ quality of life, resulting in less time in the car throughout their journey,” says Fakhar Munir, Country Manager UAE at Kapsch TrafficCom. “It also helps in reducing the carbon emission of the city, which supports His Highness Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah’s commitment towards cutting down carbon emissions. This project reinforces Sharjah’s position as one of the leading cities in the UAE when it comes to traffic management.”

Over a period of 12 months, which started in May 2022, Kapsch TrafficCom will supply and install 48 controllers, cameras and its EcoTrafiXTM software, integrate the system and design a traffic control center for city authorities. Beyond the initial 12 months, the company is also tasked with maintaining the system for three additional years.

The EcoTrafiXTM Expert software that is installed at the central control center receives the traffic data collected by the video cameras and traffic controllers, and through calculations identifies the optimal cycle and split for each intersection based on traffic volume, stop duration, and more.

www.kapsch.net/ktc