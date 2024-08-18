Capital Bank announced its sponsorship of the Digital Technology and Smart Apps Exhibition SMARTECH 2024, a leading event in the field of digital technology and smart applications. This sponsorship is in line with Capital Bank’s digital transformation strategy, which aims to meet its customers’ diverse needs by offering smarter, more sustainable digital banking services beyond traditional methods.

At the event, the bank showcased its offerings at a dedicated booth, where attendees could explore various services, including its digital platform “Blink”, allowing the visitors to open accounts on the spot. The event, held at the Jordan International Exhibition Center (JIEC) in Mecca Mall, provided participating companies and institutions with a platform to showcase their digital transformation efforts and highlight their innovations, products, and digital services.

The exhibition’s theme for this year, “Where Innovation Meets Opportunity,” reflects the event’s focus on exploring the latest innovations in digital technology and smart applications while reinforcing Jordan’s leadership in digital innovation.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo