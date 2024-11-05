In line with its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and advancing education in Jordan, Capital Bank sponsored the annual Queen Rania Teacher Academy Forum, held under the theme “The Importance of Partnership between Public and Private Sectors to Develop Education.” This significant event gathered educators, policymakers, and leaders from both the public and private sectors, along with various other stakeholders.

Capital Bank’s sponsorship underscores its strong belief in education as a cornerstone for sustainable development and its dedication to supporting national initiatives that create positive societal impact. The bank seeks to encourage partnerships that enhance the educational landscape and foster innovation to address current and emerging challenges in the sector.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, stated, “We are honored to support this national forum, which aligns with our commitment to investing in education and strengthening community growth. We believe that collaborating with esteemed institutions like the Queen Rania Teacher Academy is essential for empowering educators and enhancing Jordan’s educational framework.”

The forum featured dynamic discussions and interactive workshops, bringing together 35 speakers and facilitators from 14 countries and attracting over 10,000 participants from Jordan and around the world. Attendees explored global best practices in education, participating in virtual workshops on the first day and an opening session led by top education experts on the second day.

This forum has become a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among key stakeholders in education. It empowers teachers to share insights and propose innovative solutions that improve educational outcomes, meeting the needs of students and the broader community.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo