Capital Bank has announced a strategic partnership with InvoiceQ, a leading provider of electronic invoicing solutions, to enhance electronic payment services and drive financial inclusion in Jordan.

Through this collaboration, InvoiceQ will offer Capital Bank’s online payment gateway service directly to its business clients. This new feature will help businesses streamline operations, enabling businesses to collect their payments instantly and securely via a dedicated payment link. The service simplifies the payment process, reduces costs, and ensures compliance with regulations set by the Income and Sales Tax Department.

Rajaei Ajjour, Chief Payments and Acquiring Officer at Capital Bank for Jordan and Iraq, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with InvoiceQ reflects Capital Bank’s commitment to leading the electronic payment sector. We aim to provide innovative solutions that align with global standards while integrating seamlessly with local systems. Partnerships with companies like InvoiceQ allow us to offer businesses a superior payment experience, facilitating secure and efficient invoice collection."

Muhannad Tobal, CEO of InvoiceQ, added, “We are excited about this strategic partnership and look forward to delivering precise, tax-compliant payment solutions for businesses and their customers. This collaboration aligns with the technological advancements and growing demands of the financial sector in Jordan and the Middle East.”

The partnership emphasizes the shared commitment of Capital Bank and InvoiceQ to advancing financial technology and expanding financial inclusion in Jordan through innovative electronic payment solutions.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is recognized as a leading financial institution in both the Jordanian and regional markets with total assets of JOD 8.2 billion and a total equity of approximately JOD 744 million.

The Group encompasses Capital Bank of Jordan, which has evolved since its establishment in 1995 into one of Jordan’s premier financial institutions. It offers a comprehensive range of commercial and investment banking services, tailored to meet the diverse needs of both retail and corporate clients.

In 2005, Capital Bank of Jordan acquired a majority stake (61.85%) in the National Bank of Iraq (NBI). This strategic acquisition enabled NBI to expand its product and service offerings, strengthen its market position, enhance financial inclusion, support export activities, and provide a broad array of services to businesses operating in Iraq. Continuing its expansion strategy, NBI opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, offering financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

Capital Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006, has emerged as a regional leader in the investment banking sector. It provides comprehensive services including asset management, brokerage, and corporate financial advisory. The company caters to a diverse base of clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, through its offices in Jordan and the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in the United Arab Emirates.

Pursuing its ambitious growth strategy, Capital Bank Group acquired Bank Audi’s operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021. This was followed by the acquisition of Société Générale Bank in Jordan in 2022, further solidifying its competitive position in the Jordanian banking sector. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched Blink, a digital bank aimed at redefining banking for retail customers.

In 2022, Capital Bank strengthened its capital base by issuing a USD 100 million Tier 1 perpetual bond—the first of its kind for a Jordanian bank in the local market, listed on NASDAQ Dubai. Additionally, Capital Bank raised its capital by issuing new shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the largest sovereign funds globally, as a strategic investor. With a 23.97% stake, this capital raise enabled the Group to continue executing its expansion strategy and its commitment to continue introducing innovative products and services that benefit both clients and shareholders.

Commemorating its commitment to excellence in 2024, customer-centric practices, innovation, and excellence in digital banking services, Capital Bank of Jordan received the “Best Digital Bank” award in Jordan from Euromoney magazine and the “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” award from International Business Magazine.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo