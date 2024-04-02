As part of the activities during the holy month of Ramadan, Capital Bank’s employees participated in volunteer events organized by Tkiyet Um Ali, including packing and distributing food parcels to underprivileged families in its Ramadan campaign.

This collaboration reflects a long-term strategic partnership between Capital Bank and Tkiyet Um Ali. Through this partnership, the bank supports the family sponsorship program and encourages employee involvement in various voluntary programs organized by charitable associations and institutions, with Tkiyet Um Ali being a prominent example.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, emphasized the bank's continuous efforts to fulfill its societal role, particularly during Ramadan. She highlighted that supporting charitable initiatives is integral to the bank's social responsibility strategy, praising employees for their positive contributions to the local community through volunteering.

In response, Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali Samer Balkar expressed gratitude to Capital Bank for recognizing the vital role of Tkiyet Um Ali in supporting families across the kingdom and ensuring their dignified livelihoods. He commended the bank for its leading role as a national institution in supporting Tkiyet Um Ali’s programs aimed at addressing social issues such as hunger through various development projects.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo