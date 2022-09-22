DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Capillary Technologies (a B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and loyalty) today announced its strategic partnership with KPMG in India for loyalty and customer engagement solutions. Focused on delivering AI-based cloud native loyalty and customer engagement solutions to businesses, the partnership will include a certified and trained team of KPMG consultants.

In an increasingly changing world, brands are looking for new ways to interact and engage with customers by understanding their ever-evolving behaviour, preferences, and expectations. To support them through this navigation, the Capillary-KPMG in India alliance partnership will help businesses to look beyond discounts, offer differentiated customer experience and keep their customers delighted at every touchpoint.

Empowering marketers to execute exceptional experiences

Anindya Basu, National Managing Partner, Head of Advisory, Clients & Markets, KPMG in India shared, “Organizations are increasingly focusing on innovations in providing a personalized customer experience, and leveraging digital solutions to generate insights, drive engagement and customer growth. Through our alliance with Capillary Technologies, we will together help clients achieve their growth ambitions and drive front office transformation.”

Combining KPMG in India's breadth of consultative services with Capillary's diversified product suite, the partnership will further enable clients to realize true business value faster by accelerating time-to-market, replacing ineffective systems and thereby amplifying growth. With oil and gas, CPG, conglomerate and retail as the targeted sectors, KPMG in India will assist Capillary in assessing the industries, defining KPIs and performance metrics as well as enabling clients to implement and scale their marketing strategies with Capillary solutions. Overall, the collaboration aims to create an impact in the loyalty landscape across Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia and parts of Europe, by offering these agile solutions to brands that are looking for an exponential growth trajectory.

Aneesh Reddy, Executive Director and CEO of Capillary Technologies further echoed the same thought as he said, “Establishing this strategic alliance partnership with KPMG in India has been a major milestone achieved for Capillary. As brands recognize the importance of integrated loyalty and customer engagement solutions, we look forward to leveraging KPMG in India’s deep functional and industry vertical experience to accelerate the adoption of Capillary solutions, and together, we will deliver substantial growth to our customers in their loyalty and marketing journey.”

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, Middle East, and Asia, in particular, Southeast Asia. Capillary Technologies offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering a diversified product suite of end-to-end loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary Technologies works with 250+ brands as of October 30, 2021, including Asics, PUMA, Shell, Tata, Fossil, Hoya, Pantaloons, GKB Opticals, Indian Terrain, Fossil, Vishal Megamart and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, oil and gas, travel and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.97 billion+ transactions in Fiscal 2021, Capillary Technologies’ promoter i.e., Capillary Technologies International Pte. Ltd. has the backing of Swanland Investment ltd. (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), Sequoia Capital India Growth Fund II Ltd., Avataar Ventures Partners I, and Filter Capital Fund I Ltd. Capillary Technologies has also been featured in multiple reports by Gartner and Forrester. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets, and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Vadodara, and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focused, and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

