Cairo - Capgemini today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: SAP Services, Q1 2025. Capgemini was one of the 13 service providers to be assessed for their SAP Services strategy and current offering. Capgemini received the highest scores possible in nine criteria, including vision, and global delivery strategy, and in 6 of 7 SAP product criteria.

The report states that Capgemini has a unique value proposition of being the SAP digital transformation partner of clients focusing on value management and continuous improvement, moving to composable, clean core, multipillar S/4HANA architecture with an increased focus on sustainability.

Clients rated Capgemini excellent for its knowledge of SAP products. They also applauded Capgemini for its quality of SAP resources.

“We believe Forrester’s recognition of Capgemini as a leader in SAP Services illustrates our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional business outcomes for our clients,” said Narayanan Balasubramaniam, Global Head of Packaged Based Solutions at Capgemini. “As a long standing partner of SAP, we execute projects through trusted and scalable methodologies so our clients can effectively leverage the power of Capgemini’s global and strategic services and partnerships, achieving measurable results at optimized costs.”

In the report, Akshara Naik Lopez, Forrester Senior Analyst and report author, writes, “Capgemini is a great fit for industry-specific large SAP transformation programs requiring global-scale deployment with a good balance of onshore and offshore resources, continuous improvement, and sustainability as focus areas.”

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

www.capgemini.com