Dubai, UAE – Canon Middle East (CME), the leading provider of imaging technologies successfully concluded its participation at Gulf Print & Pack (GPP) 2022, where it showcased its entire range of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions, while also hosting the Middle East launch of the revolutionary imagePRESS V1000.

Canon’s presence at GPP underscored its market leadership position and witnessed high volume foot-traffic and interest from customers, suppliers and partners - especially from those based in Iraq and KSA. Resulting in deals worth over $2.5 million, customer confidence in Canon is at an all time high, with Canon reaffirming its commitment to supporting customers in their post-pandemic recovery. Spotlighting its digital printing technology, inkjet capabilities, wide format technology and complete workflow, from pre-press to post-press technology, the popularity of Canon’s digital printing products was further strengthened by the appetite of customers to close deals on-site, including orders for 9 imagePRESS V1000, 6 units of the Arizona series and 4 units from the Colorado series, to name a few.

“Digital printing has emerged as a major trend in the post-pandemic era and we are incredibly proud to be leading the way, when it comes to helping customers navigate the latest technologies in this area. Our success at GPP is testament to the fact that our customer-focused approach is working and we will continue to further invest in technology and innovation, to keep raising the bar,” said Shadi Bakhour, Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East.

Canon’s stand at GPP offered visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal via 5 dedicated zones that showed the real-life applications of inkjet, wide format and production printing. The highlight of the stand however, was the “Make it” cafe, a real-life cafe concept that demonstrated the scope and impact of how Canon’s various technology and application could be used to outwit and decorate any F&B outlet.

For additional information on Canon Middle East, please visit: https://www.canon-me.com/

-Ends-

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei– ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Media enquiries, please contact

Canon Middle East

Mai Youssef

e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com

Shadani Consulting

Gregor Amon

e. gregor@shadaniconsulting.com