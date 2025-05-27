Dubai, UAE – Canon showcased its cutting-edge wide format portfolio developments at FESPA Global Print Expo, held from May 6th to 9th, 2025, in Berlin, Germany, with significant engagement and success reported from the Middle East region.

Under the overarching theme of ‘The Power to Move’, Canon demonstrated real-world applications across key segments including retail, interior décor, Point of Sale (POS), and promotional packaging. The demonstrations inspired sign makers and print service providers (PSPs) with a diverse array of materials printed on the Arizona, Colorado, and image PROGRAF printers, all part of end-to-end workflow solutions featuring Canon platforms like PRISMA XL Suite and various partner products. Aligning with FESPA’s theme of ‘Where visionaries meet’, Canon emphasized its strong collaborations and its ability to meet the diverse large format graphic needs of customers, empowering them to expand their commercial horizons.

Canon Middle East experienced unprecedented success at FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, exceeding sales targets and solidifying its position as a leader in the wide format printing industry. The event drew significant interest from the region, with 26 invited customers witnessing firsthand the power of Canon's latest technologies.

Several key deals were finalized at the show, including UAE-based Kidzink's investment in the Arizona 1360 XTF for acoustic panel printing, Jordan’s Zalatimo Industries' signing a deal for the Colorado Packaging Factory for short-run folding carton packaging, and Saudi Arabia’s Fekra El-Watnia's expansion into new signage and interior décor applications with the Arizona series. Global Company For Modern Printing & Copying (ALFA Graphics) also invested in both the Arizona 1360 GTF and Colorado M5W to capitalize on the benefits of PRISMAElevate XL and the Colorado 4.5 release.

Ayman Aly, B2B Marketing Director at Canon Middle East, commented, “FESPA 2025 provided an invaluable opportunity for Canon Middle East to connect with our customers and showcase the tangible benefits of our latest innovations. Our customers were enthusiastic about the Colorado M-series 4.5 release, particularly its enhanced capabilities for soft signage applications, and the expanded creative potential unlocked by PRISMAElevate XL for the Arizona series. Beyond the impressive sales orders, we were most excited by the collaborative spirit and the innovative ideas sparked by the event. Seeing our customers envision new applications, from the Colorado Packaging Factory to the diverse interior décor possibilities with the Arizona 2380 GTF, reaffirmed our commitment to providing solutions that not only meet their current needs but also empower them to explore new markets and achieve sustainable growth. The success at FESPA underscores the importance of continuous innovation and close collaboration with our partners to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that drive real business value."

Canon’s stand featured an engaging concept store that brought to life the creative and commercial potential of wide format graphics for both conceptual and real-world brands. Applications on display included captivating interior décor, innovative packaging, and impactful POS materials. Visitors explored a wide selection of customer samples, such as eye-catching soft signage, durable corrugated and luxury packaging, attention-grabbing POS displays, vibrant posters, and stylish interior décor elements like wallpaper, acoustic boards, prints on wood, glass, tiles, and mosaics.

On the stand, the versatile Arizona 2380 GTF flatbed printer with pioneering FLXflow technology, equipped with a roll media option for flexible roll-to-roll printing, demonstrated its unique intelligent media handling capabilities. Workflow optimization was highlighted through PRISMA XL Suite samples, demonstrating how PRISMAelevate XL can create impressive printed layers up to 4 mm in height. This capability allows users to produce stand-out, tactile artwork for elevated print applications, including crucial braille signage, thus enhancing and expanding their product offerings.

The award-winning UVgel roll-to-roll Colorado M-series printer took center stage, highlighting its productivity, modularity, and in-field upgradability for PSPs and print factories. The printer’s extensive and premium application range was showcased through vibrant and bold wallpapers, impactful window graphics, and high-quality soft signage, all made possible with features like the hassle-free white ink, FLXfinish+ technology for simultaneous matte and gloss printing, and FLXture for adding subtle surface details.

Multiple current and innovative UVgel Factory configurations featuring the Colorado were presented alongside different finishing partners, illustrating its broad application versatility regardless of a PSP's production volume or budget. This included the UVgel Wallpaper Factory on Fotoba’s stand, demonstrating automated, high-volume, unattended, and around-the-clock production of mass-customized wallpaper. This end-to-end solution highlighted the Colorado M-series’ capabilities when integrated with the Fotoba jumbo roll feeder, cutter, and rewinder to produce a range of curated wallcoverings.

Representing the Canon imagePROGRAF family of water-based inkjet printers was the imagePROGRAF GP-6600S (60 inch, 152.4 cm), renowned for producing stunning graphics with precise color replication for both images and corporate colors. Featuring seven colors, including orange ink, the imagePROGRAF GP-6600S can achieve an impressive spectrum of colors with PANTONE™ precision , thanks to the innovative LUCIA PRO II inks , making it perfect for printing graphic applications in specific brand colors. The user-friendly web-based poster creation software, PosterArtist, demonstrated how visitors can effortlessly create attention-grabbing posters, banners, and flyers to meet all their commercial needs.

Throughout the stand, Canon demonstrated real-life, end-to-end workflows, emphasizing how its PRISMA XL Suite empowers PSPs to achieve first-time-right prints and simplifies the production of complex jobs, from multi-layered printing to creating textured and elevated applications. Visitors could follow the entire workflow management process, from online ordering and file preparation to printing and shipment. The integration of software from Canon partners like ERPA, SKYCO, Symphony, OneVision, and Onyx highlighted how a holistic approach to workflow can help PSPs effectively respond to evolving challenges and enhance profitability. A selection of Canon’s extensive media portfolio, including sustainably sourced papers, was also available, showcasing optimal printing results.

“At FESPA Global Print Expo, we bring our innovation story to life with exciting product developments and by demonstrating specialist applications expertise and agile business models that support customers to future-proof their businesses. In a world where grabbing and keeping attention is every brand owner’s challenge eye-popping, colourful print really has ‘The Power to Move’, stimulating the kind of emotional responses from consumers that are critical to commercial success. This could be the joy of engaging with beautiful artwork, the motivation to respond to an out-of-home (OOH) graphic, or the anticipation of unboxing a new product - we’re celebrating print’s unique ‘attention power’.”