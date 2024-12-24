Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Canon, a global leader in imaging and printing solutions, is proud to announce its participation as the platinum sponsor of Gulf Print & Pack (GPP) 2025. The event, scheduled to take place from January 14-16, 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, will showcase the innovations transforming the future of print and packaging across the region.

As the platinum sponsor, Canon’s presence will underline its leadership in the Middle East’s print market and its dedication to driving digital transformation. This participation not only highlights Canon’s industry-first solutions but also supports Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering technological growth and business empowerment. Furthermore, Canon's showcase underscores the burgeoning opportunities in Saudi Arabia's commercial and package printing sectors, with a strong focus on digital technologies while acknowledging the enduring importance of conventional offset printing.

Media representatives are invited to stay connected for exclusive updates on Canon’s cutting-edge showcase at GPP 2025.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Middle East

Mai Youssef

e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com

Burson

e. Canon.mena@bcw-global.com

