Canon's global brand ambassadors shared their best practices with the audience from GCC and Turkey and equip them with the latest innovations

DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East & Türkiye hosted its 'See No Limits' live show in Dubai, showcasing its cutting-edge capabilities in live production, broadcasting, and remote operation. The event, a first in the region, marked the official launch of this campaign. 'See No Limits' is a promise to Canon customers of an epic imaging ecosystem that delivers the best from high quality video productions with seamless workflows across its products and post-production environments.

As per Business Markets Insights, the MEA broadcast infrastructure market is expected to grow from US$ 449.35 million in 2021 to US$ 698.32 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The 'See No Limits' event provided attendees a unique opportunity to witness the prowess of Canon's imaging solutions, ranging from its Multi-Cam Solution using Canon's ecosystem of PTZ, Cinema, and ENG cameras, remote operation and live broadcasting solutions like the Canon PTZ cameras, and live streaming and podcast solutions using Canon PTZ and ML systems, in action.

Commenting on this rapidly transforming industry, Binoj Nair, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East & Türkiye, said, "The live production and broadcast landscape is undergoing significant changes. Consumers' demand for better-quality video and audio has driven rapid upgrades in broadcast equipment and technology. With content now produced in 4K, live-production technology must evolve in order to ensure enhanced viewing quality. Technological advancements have pushed broadcasters to offer Ultra high-definition output, fueling market growth."

The broadcast industry is currently witnessing a significant demand for new broadcasting technologies such as IPTV, web TV, high-definition television, and pay-per-view. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the region.

"With the evolution of technology, we have also seen rapid changes to how we create and experience content. As a global leader in imaging solutions, we at Canon are well-positioned to offer our clients innovative imaging solutions catering to their diverse needs. The 'See No Limits' campaign and event marked a significant milestone for us in the Middle East, offering a platform to showcase our industry-leading products and forge stronger connections with our customers and partners. We look forward to enabling our clients in the region to redefine the boundaries of content creation through our imaging solutions," added Binoj.

Canon brought three distinguished industry experts to the event to share their knowledge and global best practices. Sébastien Devaud, visiting from France, was renowned for his work with major broadcasters such as M6, France TV, Canal+, and MTV, and for creating and producing TV commercials, titles, and campaigns for multinational brands. Abdulaziz Alsorayai, another Canon ambassador, specialized in creating stunning imagery for food and beverage companies, transitioning from photography to becoming an industry expert in video. Hasan, who transitioned from genetics to photography, showcased his work in exhibitions across Egypt, Canada, and Ecuador, with his work being featured in media outlets such as CNN and BBC Arabic.

In line with Canon's commitment to empowering the end users of their products, the company also introduced its 'See No Limit' education series at the event. The series will comprise 20 educational episodes hosted by Canon Ambassadors, showcasing the varied capabilities of Canon's professional range of cameras.

Canon's 'See No Limits' event saw clients from the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Turkey in attendance, representing a wide range of industries such as broadcast, production, rental, education, corporate, hospitality, security, and government. The event featured live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, highlighting Canon's commitment to driving innovation in content creation.

The See No Limits showcases the seamless integration of Canon eco-system live in action across various application with multi-cam solutions, live streaming and remote operations using – Canon PTZ cameras, Cinema & ENG Professional Video Cameras, Canon's ML system and state-of-art optics with the cine lenses.

"Canon has consistently been launching new products each year and the See No Limits proposition aligns with Canon's long-term roadmap by reinforcing innovation and customer-centric solutions. This event is not only revolutionize the imaging industry, but also deliver on business and consumer needs," concluded Binoj.

