Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CanAm Scientific, in partnership with Sonablate Corp., the world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technology for the treatment of men’s prostate disease, has signed an exclusive agreement with CMC hospital Dubai. This achievement marks a significant milestone, as CMC hospital Dubai becomes the pioneering healthcare facility in the GCC to provide this cutting-edge treatment option.

Dubai is set to become part of the over 60 nations worldwide that provide minimally invasive treatment solutions for both prostate cancer and BPH. Previously, men had to travel outside of the GCC for this precise robotic treatment that seamlessly incorporates diagnostic imaging during the patient’s treatment. Dr. Rabii Madi, an esteemed and expert urologic surgical innovator with extensive proficiency in HIFU technology, has played a pivotal role. With full support from CMC hospital Dubai, men's health in the community will be significantly bolstered, thus propelling medical tourism in the region.

“CanAm Scientific strongly believes that this technology will change the lives of thousands upon thousands of men in the GCC. The preservation of a man’s quality of life and the minimally invasive approach of the Sonablate HIFU perfectly align with the type of legacy CanAm Scientific wants to create in the region,” said Anthony Travonti, CEO of CanAm Scientific. “Our strategic partnership with CMC, alongside the extensive expertise of local partner Albwardy Investment Group, underscores our commitment to mutual growth, innovation and collaboration between nations, pioneering the advancement of health care technologies,” added Travonti.

"We are excited to partner with CanAm Scientific to introduce the groundbreaking HIFU technology to CMC Hospital Dubai, bringing the latest advancements in prostate cancer treatment to this region,” said Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb, Chairman of CMC hospital Dubai. “We are committed to innovation and patient-centric care and aim to revolutionize the landscape of cancer treatment, providing hope and improved outcomes for individuals battling this disease.”

“Sonablate Robotic HIFU is proud to be partnering with a globally recognized institution like CMC hospital Dubai to bring this industry leading focal therapy to the Urologic community in the U.A.E. The highly skilled Urology team at CMC, headed up by market leading surgeon Dr. Madi, will once again bring innovative and life improving technologies to Dubai and the entire GCC region,” said Alex Gonzalez, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonablate, Corp. “Image guided focal therapy is one of the hottest topics in urology and we have seen a significant amount of interest from patients demanding access to this quality of life preserving technology” added Gonzalez.

About CanAm Scientific:

CanAm Scientific/CanAm Medical is a global leader in the technology, supply and manufacturing industries, committed to serving the evolving needs of the international community. Led by an experienced management team and with deep partnerships in the Middle East, CanAm Scientific/CanAm Medical boasts consistent focus on manufacturing and providing innovative products, and superior service amongst its diverse portfolio, which includes surface disinfectants, fire prevention coatings, medical instrumentation, in addition to many more leading-edge technologies.

About Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.

