Dubai, UAE: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, a prestigious 5-star property renowned for its breath taking views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, is delighted to announce that it has received an impressive customer satisfaction rating of 8.6 out of 10 from Booking.com's Traveller Review Awards, highlighting it’s unwavering commitment to providing outstanding hospitality and unforgettable experiences for our guests.

The Traveller Review Awards, an annual program by Booking.com, are based on thousands of daily customer reviews, reflecting guests' stays booked through the travel website. These awards celebrate hotels and hotel operators for their exceptional hospitality, recognizing the best in the industry. Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay in delivering superior service and creating memorable stays for their guests.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Booking.com. Our team is committed to providing unparalleled service and creating an exceptional experience for each guest. This award reflects the positive feedback from our guests and motivates us to continue striving for excellence. We would like to thank our guests for their valuable feedback and support, which have been instrumental in helping us achieve this prestigious accolade,” comments Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay offers a luxurious retreat with stunning views, exquisite dining options, and world-class amenities. Guests can easily access the city's top attractions, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Dubai Opera. The hotel features elegantly designed rooms and suites, a fitness centre, and a beautiful outdoor pool overlooking the city's skyline. Business travellers can use the hotel’s modern meeting facilities and high-speed internet access, ensuring a productive stay.

“At Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, guest satisfaction is our top priority. Our dedicated staff goes above and beyond to ensure that each guest has a memorable and enjoyable stay. The 8.6 rating is a reflection of the high standards we maintain in all aspects of our service, from the cleanliness of our rooms to the quality of our dining experiences. We continually strive to exceed our guests' expectations and provide them with a home away from home,” added Al Abdulla.

Looking ahead, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay aims to build on this success by further enhancing its services and facilities. The team is committed to sustainable practices and is working towards implementing eco-friendly initiatives throughout the hotel. The goal is to not only provide luxury and comfort but also to contribute positively to the environment and the local community.

For more information about Canal Central Hotel Business Bay or to book your stay, please visit https://www.central-hotels.com/hotels/canal-central/ or email reservations.cc@central-hotels.com.

About Canal Central Hotel Business Bay

Absorb the inspiring beauty of luxurious contemporary design and seamless detail, enhanced by genuine hospitality and personalized service at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay. With spectacular views of the city, Dubai Canal, and The Burj Khalifa, enjoy a range of exceptional business and leisure options while staying with us. Even when travelling for business, your stay with us will make you feel at home as you enjoy spacious rooms designed for comfort. Unwind in one of the 278 modern designed rooms and suites while you are surrounded by unique venues that make business travel a delight.

In your free time, take a dip in the pool, work out at the Gym, and complement it with a relaxing treatment at Wellness Valley Spa. After a long day, it is only suitable that you get the unique dining and lounging experience that you deserve, and our uniquely selected restaurants and bars provide just that.