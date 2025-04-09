Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science in Power and Renewable Energy Engineering to equip students with the technical expertise and green skills critical to advancing the UAE’s transition to a net-zero future. Aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the program responds to surging global and regional demand for professionals capable of driving innovation in solar, wind, smart grids, and other renewable technologies.

With an emphasis on hands-on learning, the BSc in Power and Renewable Energy Engineering is based on a market-driven curriculum, covering advanced topics like solar, wind, and fuel cell technology. The program is being launched in response to the UAE's ambitious goals of tripling renewable energy contributions and investing between AED 150 and 200 billion by 2030, to meet the country’s increasing energy demand.

Covering key advancements such as smart grids, battery storage, hydrogen power, and next-generation renewable energy technologies, the program will equip graduates with the skills to lead in the global transition toward sustainable energy. One of the major focus areas is smart grids, where students will learn about the development and management of intelligent energy distribution systems, which improve efficiency, reliability, and support the seamless integration of renewable energy into existing networks.

Students of the program will have access to the university’s state-of-the-art laboratories that provide practical experience in power systems, renewable energy technologies, and smart grids. The program also incorporates experiential learning through competitions, simulations, and study visits, and students will have the opportunity to intern with leading energy firms, ensuring that they engage with real-world challenges and solutions.

As the future demand for energy professionals in the UAE and globally is expected to rise significantly, graduates of the program will be well-placed to secure rewarding roles in the industry. Internationally, reports from IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) indicate that the renewable energy sector will generate over 40 million jobs by 2050, as countries accelerate their transition away from fossil fuels. The program aligns with industry-recognized certifications to ensure graduates meet the highest professional standards.

In line with CUD’s international approach to education, the BSc in Power and Renewable Energy Engineering also offers a unique pathway that integrates Canadian academic excellence and provides opportunities for students to start their studies in Dubai and graduate in Canada. Through institutional agreements with leading Canadian universities such as the University of New Brunswick, students can transfer with credit to earn a Canadian-accredited degree, while gaining valuable international exposure and access to world-class facilities.

Dr. Sherif Moussa, Dean of CUD’s School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology said, “The launch of the Bachelor of Science in Power and Renewable Energy Engineering at Canadian University Dubai marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and industry excellence. As the world accelerates its transition to renewable energy, we are equipping our students with the technical expertise, entrepreneurial mindset, and hands-on experience necessary to lead this transformation. This program not only prepares graduates for in-demand careers in the UAE’s thriving green economy but also empowers them to contribute to a more sustainable global future. At CUD, we are proud to nurture the next generation of energy pioneers who will shape the future of power and sustainability.”

Applications for the BSc in Power and Renewable Energy Engineering are now open for admission in Fall 2025.

About Canadian University Dubai



Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, CUD offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.