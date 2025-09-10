Toronto, ON – Canada Goose announces its expansion into the Middle East market through a multi-year partnership with Beside Group, a leading retail and distribution company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

This launch highlights the brand’s commitment to unlocking global growth opportunities through strategic channel development. Canada Goose will offer its full seasonal assortment through retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels, with Beside Group leading regional efforts to build greater awareness, strengthen engagement, and better serve the evolving needs of discerning consumers across the GCC.

“This partnership is a powerful alignment of global ambition and local expertise,” said Carrie Baker, President, Brand & Commercial, Canada Goose. “Together with Beside Group, we’re ready to grow, connect, and build something that lasts in one of the most valuable markets in the world.”

“We are excited to bring Canada Goose’s exceptional craftsmanship and iconic design to consumers across the GCC,” said Hisham Bedier, Managing Director, Beside Group. “This market has always shown a strong appreciation for premium, functional luxury, and together with Canada Goose, we look forward to delivering on that expectation.”

Building on an established wholesale footprint, Canada Goose products will be available across select retail and digital channels in the region, starting this fall.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose is dedicated to empowering discovery and pushing boundaries in design, functionality, and style. Inspired by our Canadian heritage, we craft high-performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, and accessories that elevate craftsmanship and embrace individuality. Rooted in resilience and driven by a pioneering spirit, we embolden explorers to thrive in all environments while preserving the planet they roam. For more information, visit www.canadagoose.com.

About Beside Group

Beside is a leading partner for international brands in the Middle East Region with a vast experience in both Retail and Wholesale, spanning several decades. We believe in the power of storytelling and seeks out brands who prioritize enriching the consumer experience with stories that resonate and inspire. We help our partners unlock their full potential, enabling customers to experience the brand’s true essence while providing an environment for our employees to embark on a journey of growth and success. For more information, visit www.besidegroup.com