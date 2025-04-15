Dubai, UAE - As the GCC rapidly evolves into one of the world’s most influential hubs for luxury hospitality, Campbell Gray Hotels shares its strategic vision for the region’s future. With a focus on design, technology, and sustainability of true service, Chairman Saad Audeh offers a refined outlook on what tomorrow’s hospitality will look and feel like in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and across the region.

“The GCC is no longer simply catching up, it is leading,” said Audeh. “We are seeing a shift from transactional luxury to experiential intimacy, supported by innovation, thoughtful design, and an emotional connection to place. This is where tomorrow’s hospitality lives.”

The hospitality landscape in the GCC is undergoing a transformation that is not only setting new regional benchmarks but also adding to the global standards. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, in particular, have emerged as symbols of forward-thinking strategy, where hospitality is more than an industry; it is a national identity and economic catalyst. As these nations move from oil-based economies to diversified service ecosystems, hospitality plays a central role in that vision. Meanwhile, Egypt is also developing and evolving at a remarkable pace, with Cairo witnessing a surge of new projects and innovations. The North Coast, in particular, is poised to become the new South of France, signaling Egypt’s rising position in the regional and global hospitality scene.

Traditionally associated with grandeur and five-star opulence, the concept of luxury in the region is evolving into something far more personal and experience-driven. From hot air balloon rides over the desert to AI-powered spa diagnostics and chef-curated dining under the stars, travellers now expect tailored journeys that are immersive, sensory, and rich in story. Cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah are no longer just destinations, they are experiences in themselves, driven by design, narrative, and a growing emphasis on smart infrastructure.

At the core of this transformation lies artificial intelligence and automation. The future guest journey begins well before check-in, with preferences predicted through data, experiences curated in advance, and environments tuned to personal needs. From facial recognition entry to in-room temperature and lighting synced to guests' rhythm, tomorrow’s hotel will feel intuitive and anticipatory. AI-powered concierges, automated room service, and intelligent F&B operations will enhance convenience without diminishing warmth.

“The challenge is to embrace technology without losing humanity,” noted Audeh. “True luxury remains in personalised service, in being genuinely understood, and in delivering every experience with soul.”

The guest profile is also changing. International tourists, wellness seekers, business travellers, and digital nomads are arriving with high expectations: seamless connectivity, sustainable living, wellness-forward design, and experiences that reflect local culture. Mid-range and lifestyle hotels are rising alongside five-star icons, proving that hospitality excellence can be inclusive, accessible, and design-forward.

Sustainability is another pillar of the future. Hotels in the GCC will be built not only for beauty but for a purpose. Energy efficiency, smart waste systems, and carbon-conscious construction will become essentials rather than add-ons. Guests are increasingly choosing brands that align with their values, and environmental responsibility is becoming a competitive edge.

Looking ahead to the next five to ten years, Campbell Gray Hotels anticipates that the region’s hospitality sector will be shaped by:

Full integration of smart technologies and automation across operations

Deep personalisation using AI and guest data analytics

Modular, sustainable, and wellness-focused design

Multisensory guest experiences blending culture, food, art, and nature

Inter-GCC connectivity, enabled by high-speed rail and airline partnerships

And a new definition of luxury, calm, quiet, curated, and emotionally intelligent

Saudi Arabia, in particular, is poised for explosive growth. With giga-projects like Neom, Al Ula, and the Red Sea Development, the Kingdom is accelerating a transformation that reimagines the guest journey entirely, from ancient heritage to hyper-modern design. Al Ula stands out as a beacon of this new vision, an open-air museum of geological wonder and cultural depth, now evolving into a world-class destination for sustainable luxury tourism.

“Campbell Gray Hotels has always believed that hospitality is about timelessness, character, and human connection,” said Audeh. “In the GCC, that philosophy finds its perfect future home.”

As the region moves boldly into the future, Campbell Gray Hotels reaffirms its commitment to building spaces of soul and significance, where beauty is purposeful, service is intelligent, and every stay becomes a story worth telling.

About Campbell Gray Hotels

Campbell Gray Hotels is a British hospitality company specialised in creating, developing, and operating unique hotels, branded residences, and restaurants. Each concept is individually tailored for the individual market with a strong focus on design and art, and celebrating today’s lifestyle, bringing an air of British-ness, locale, and community to each of the properties.

With four verticals, Hotels & Resorts, Branded Residences, Restaurants, and Wellness Spas, each entity illustrates tasteful British design, love of art, local culture, and savoir-faire.

Their philosophy draws inspiration from a guest’s comfort, a strong sense of belief in professional excellence as well as achieving financial success.

Individuality and originality are hallmarks that distinguish their properties, service, and people.

