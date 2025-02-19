India’s iconic drink, available in under 15 minutes starting early March.

Dubai, UAE – noon Minutes is proud to announce an exclusive e-commerce partnership with Campa Cola, the iconic beverage brand, to bring its range of products to customers across the UAE with rapid delivery. This strategic collaboration enhances accessibility for consumers while strengthening noon Minutes’ beverage portfolio.

Following its successful debut at Gulfood 2025, Campa Cola will be available exclusively through noon Minutes across the UAE starting early March, ensuring seamless online availability with delivery in minutes.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief of Staff, noon, added: "At noon Minutes, we’re proud to be the go-to destination for top brands, giving customers instant access to the products they love. Campa Cola, with its iconic legacy, is a perfect addition to our portfolio. We’re excited to bring this beloved drink to the UAE with the speed and convenience our customers expect. This partnership marks a key milestone as we expand the brand’s reach, ensuring more people enjoy Campa Cola faster than ever. Our mission remains clear—bringing great products to customers faster than ever."

As demand for convenience grows, this partnership helps Campa Cola scale rapidly in the region using noon’s advanced logistics and digital reach.

Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, commented: “We are excited to announce Campa Cola’s exclusive partnership with noon Minutes. As we continue to grow our presence in the UAE, e-commerce plays a critical role in our strategy to reach more consumers.

noon’s reputation for innovation and robust logistics infrastructure makes it the perfect partner to bring Campa Cola to consumers across the UAE with ease. We look forward to seeing the brand’s continued success as it expands its digital footprint.”

The exclusive e-commerce partnership allows consumers to purchase a range of Campa Cola products—including Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange—exclusively on noon

Minutes, available through the noon superapp. Orders will be delivered in 15 minutes or less across the UAE, ensuring a fast and seamless shopping experience.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

About Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL):

RCPL is the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. on a mission to empower the everyday life of consumers. With a strong commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction, Reliance Consumer Products blends global standards with local insights to create products that resonate with consumers while being accessible to everyone at honest prices and within an arm’s length of desire. Backed by the robust infrastructure and trust of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company aims to offer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers, fostering long-term relationships with communities and contributing to the nation’s growth. Reliance Consumer Products is on a journey of shaping the future of the consumer goods industry by meeting the diverse needs of households and communities, offering solutions that are world-class, trusted, value-driven and reflect the evolving lifestyle of today’s consumer.