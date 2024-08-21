London, United Kingdom: Cambridge IFA, a leading financial services intelligence house, and DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP), a prominent provider of intermediating financial technology and Shari’a-compliant trading services, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership dedicated to the advocacy, support and promoting the development of Islamic finance across borders.

This renewed partnership takes a step further and builds upon the success of previous collaborations where both organisations partnered on a number of initiatives and projects to foster the development and growth of the Islamic finance industry.

Cambridge IFA and DDCAP are working together on various initiatives, projects, events, and publications aimed at fostering industry growth. These initiatives include: Cambridge Global Islamic Finance Report (GIFR) and ISFIRE, the only print magazine dedicated to Islamic finance published from London. The Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP), WOMANi programme, Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master Programme and other development and advocacy initiatives.

For over twenty-five years, DDCAP has been at the forefront of supporting and developing the capacity building programmes to enhance ethical leadership in Islamic finance. The group strongly emphasises the advancement of leadership skills, spearheading training and development of human capital, and empowering individuals, with a special focus on women to contribute sustainably to the evolution of Islamic finance on a global scale. The unwavering support of DDCAP for these projects is a testament to their commitment to connecting and supporting the global Islamic financial market responsibly and sustainably.

Through their strategic collaboration, Cambridge IFA and DDCAP will continue to shape and evolve the future of Islamic finance by nurturing a new generation of Islamic finance leaders, empowering women to lead in the field of Islamic business and finance, and contributing to cutting-edge financial intelligence that is the tool for market leaders.

The renewal of the agreement will allow the two partners to continue their advocacy roles and further elevate the profile and understanding of Islamic finance globally. They will further capitalise on their strengths to promote and implement initiatives that will drive greater awareness, acceptance and adoption of Islamic finance principles and products on a global scale.

Professor Humayon Dar, Executive Chairman of Cambridge IFA and Director General of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, said:

"Continuing our strategic partnership with DDCAP Group for yet another year marks a significant milestone in our joint efforts to foster and expand the Islamic finance sector. This collaboration is pivotal as we aim to empower more professionals through our advanced capacity-building and leadership programmes, strengthening our commitment to women empowerment and gender diversity, and disseminating authentic Islamic financial intelligence, thereby contributing to a resilient and dynamic Islamic financial ecosystem”.

Stella Cox CBE, FCSI(Hon) Managing Director of DDCAP Group™ added:

“Since 2019 DDCAP's strategic partnership with Cambridge IFA has afforded us a single point of connectivity that encompasses much of our endeavour to add value to the Islamic financial sector through our supportive themes of work and outreach. We are proud that we can now look back on more than 5 years of extensive, collaborative work. The projects that we have completed together have, in several instances, been groundbreaking and have delivered outcomes that now afford us a means of analysing and measuring the impact of our joint undertakings. We place great value upon the ability we have developed to do so.”

-Ends-

About Cambridge IFA

Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house, specialises in Islamic finance development and advocacy, leadership positioning and brand development equipped with powerful and intelligent tools to evaluate business analytics, macroeconomic indicators and understand the market trends. Cambridge-IFA provides consultancy to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the areas of developmental financial markets and alternative finance and banking products, procedures, practices and policies. Mainly, the institution develops indicators for the alternative banking and finance industry.

To find out more visit www.cambridge-ifa.net or contact:

Cambridge IFA

info@cambridge-ifa.net

About DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) and ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS)

Headquartered in London, DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly for over 25 years. Working with conventional and Islamic banks and financial institutions, DDCAP offers award-winning asset facilitation services and technology and systems solutions to Islamic financial sector clients. Outside of our London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes representative offices in Bahrain, the Dubai International Financial Centre and Kuala Lumpur. DDCAP has a Sharia’a Supervisory Board that includes five, world renowned scholars.

ETHOS AFP™ is a market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP financial sector clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own customers and counterparties. The platform has full STP functionality delivering an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.

ETHOSTerminal™ was launched in 2021 and brings enhanced integration functionality to DDCAP clients via an open market environment that enables users full discretion in choosing trade counterparts. In addition to gaining access to the Shari’a compliant automated trade and post-trade services platform, ETHOS AFP™ and to the extended functionality of ETHOSTerminal™, DDCAP clients and counterparties also have access to the fully integrated service solutions of DDCAP’s diverse and market-leading technology partners which include Refinitiv, Murex, Instimatch Global AG and TUUM.

DDCAP aspires to connect to the global Islamic financial market responsibly and works to promote awareness of the business and ethical case for responsible finance. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is being reinforced within policy that extends across our corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with our stakeholders and other third parties. Development of ETHOS AFP™ and its functionality is integrated within DDCAP Group’s corporate policy formation, including our SRA programme and the review processes and procedures of our esteemed Sharia’a Supervisory Board.

To find out more, visit www.ddcap.com or contact:

Emily Brailey

DDCAP Group™

Marketing and Communications Manager

communications@ddcap.co.uk