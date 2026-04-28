Jeddah | Cambridge Health Group ("CHG"), the GCC's leading post-acute care provider and a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC ("Amanat"), today announced the inauguration of its fully refurbished and expanded Cambridge Hospital Jeddah, now a 200-bed specialist facility operating at full capacity.

This expansion reinforces Cambridge Health Group’s position as the largest post-acute care provider in the GCC with over 700 beds across its network and reflects its continued commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the wider region.

The Jeddah hospital has been comprehensively upgraded and expanded from 130 to 200 beds, introducing enhanced patient rooms, advanced clinical infrastructure and a significantly expanded rehabilitation offering, including dedicated gym facilities delivering a patient centric environment. The development builds on Cambridge’s recent expansion trajectory in the Kingdom, including the launch of a 150-bed long-term care facility in Khobar in 2024 and a 70-bed rehabilitation hospital in Dhahran in 2019.

The announcement also follows the Group’s recently disclosed plans to further expand the Jeddah facility by an additional 70 beds, alongside the introduction of outpatient and surgical capabilities. This will position Cambridge Hospital Jeddah as the leading post-acute and rehabilitative care provider in the Western Region.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Cambridge Health Group, alongside distinguished representatives of the shareholders. During the visit, the delegation toured the refurbished hospital and spent time with patients and their families, who shared warm feedback on the new patient environment and the advanced rehabilitation services.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Cambridge Health Group, said:

"Saudi Arabia is a core growth market for Cambridge Health Group. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the Kingdom and our confidence in the continued development of its healthcare sector. With over 700 beds across the GCC and a clear pipeline for further expansion, we are proud to be building the region’s leading post-acute care provider and delivering world-class clinical outcomes at scale."

Dr. Mohammed Halawani, KSA Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said:

"The Jeddah hospital is operating at full capacity, reflecting both the quality of care we provide and the significant demand for specialised post-acute and rehabilitation services in the Kingdom. This expansion, alongside our ongoing development pipeline, positions us to further enhance patient access and align with the Kingdom's healthcare transformation agenda under Vision 2030."

The expansion comes on the back of a record year for Cambridge Health Group, with strong financial performance across its network and sustained high utilisation levels, underlining the growing demand for specialised post-acute care services across the GCC.

About Cambridge Health Group

Cambridge Health Group is the GCC’s leading provider of post-acute care, rehabilitation, long-term care, and home healthcare services, with more than 700 beds and a broad network of outpatient and home healthcare services. The Group operates six facilities across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and employs more than 1,200 healthcare professionals.

The Group has also received international and national accreditations from Joint Commission International (JCI), the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI), and the College of American Pathologists (CAP), and is majority-owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC.

For Media Enquiries:

Communications Team | Cambridge Health Group

Communications@Cambridge-health.com